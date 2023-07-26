WWE to host downtown SummerSlam Superstore with merchandise, meet and greets

World Wrestling Entertainment will host a pop-up SummerSlam Superstore in downtown Detroit ahead of its SummerSlam event at Ford Field.

The store will be located at 1001 Woodward Ave., across from Campus Martius, WWE announced Wednesday. It will include SummerSlam merchandise, championship title belts, WWE Superstar apparel and more.

The store is free and open to the public and will be open Aug. 3 through Aug. 6. Hours are 12-10 p.m. Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 5 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 6.

In addition to gear, the Superstore will also host meet and greets with WWE Superstars Riddick Moss and Emma (3 p.m. Aug. 3), Zoey Stark (6 p.m. Aug. 3), Omos (12 p.m. Aug. 4) and Bronson Reed (6 p.m. Aug. 4). Meet and greet sessions are limited to availability and require wristbands, which can be picked up beginning Aug. 3.

SummerSlam will be held at Ford Field on Aug. 5, the first time WWE has hosted an event at Ford Field since WrestleMania 23 in 2007.

