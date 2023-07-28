Detroit Jit-Fest celebrates unique dance in Corktown Saturday

With a handful of things to do in Metro Detroit this weekend, one of them is a Detroit-based festival that celebrates one of the city's unique dances: Detroit Jit.

The second annual Detroit Jit-Fest will pop and lock its way into Corktown from 2-10 p.m. Saturday at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation site, 1211 Trumbull.

"We couldn't have a Jit Fest five years ago. We could've but it wouldn't have been like this," said Gabrielle McLeod, aka Queen Gabby, Detroit's “Queen of Jit.” "When I went last year, there was so many people who weren't Jitters who went just to be around the music and around the culture."

Jit is a style of dance that originated in Detroit in the 1970s, starting with groups like the Jitterbugs and the Mad Dancers and includes combinations of quick footwork, drops, flips and kicks. It's a blend of styles, according to Tec-Troit's Moses Malone.

"We thought it would be a great opportunity for everybody to put together another free event, featuring where the Jit community of Detroit is the headliner of the event and giving the opportunity for the Jit community to have a stage in front of an audience that can participate," said Malone, event coordinator.

Tec-Troit is a Detroit-based LLC which showcases Detroit electronic musicians. Malone said after they reached their 10th year of hosting the free Tec-Troit Music Festival in 2022, founder Raul Rocha and the Tec-Troit team wanted to expand into another annual event.

What makes Jit Fest unique is it's affordable and unique to the city, Malone said.

"We never plan on charging for Tec-Troit or Jit-Fest," he said. "We do that because there's a lot of people who can't afford the big-ticket prices of some of the larger festivals and we want people of any economic background or standing to be able to come and enjoy the festival, the music and the dancing, which is kind of something the whole world should be experiencing."

The festival is sponsored by Huron-Clinton Metroparks, Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, Nuestro Futuro Records and Urban Graphix. This year’s Jit Fest is on par to bring an amazing lineup of DJ performances, dance workshops, vendors, dance showcases and a live panel Q&A with the Jitterbugs that will open Saturday's festival.

McLeod said putting back into the community through events like Jit Fest is vital to help keep the presence of Jit strong.

"I kind of push it into the community where it came from because that's very important to us. Not only do we try to push it to different places, internationally and nationally by outreach, workshops and performances, but we also have to make sure that we plant those seeds in our same neighborhoods," said McLeod.

"I think within the last five years, it's definitely made a come-up. A lot more people want to learn, a lot more people want to see it...," she said. "When I went last year, there were so many people who weren't Jitters who went just to be around the music and around the culture. That's a sign of progression."

Michael Smith, aka Jit Master Mike and founder of Jit Masters Dance Company, will perform at the festival with one of the dance groups.

"We'll be performing and providing a workshop," Smith said. "We're hoping to put on a show that will get everyone moving and grooving. We're also looking forward to meeting new people and connecting with the Jit community."

He said he's most excited about seeing all the dancers and DJs from across Detroit.

Malone said this is the first year they'll have a full schedule of performances, including dancers and electronic dance DJs like DJ Godfather, Gary Chandler and DJ Ace, among others.

"We wanted to try to bridge some gaps between musicians and dancers and cultivate an environment where they can work together and hopefully work together in the future," Malone said.

A full lineup of performers can be found online.