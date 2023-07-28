Cody Rhodes on his WWE journey, SummerSlam and what it's like to fight Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes' World Wrestling Entertainment career started in Detroit.

It was WrestleMania weekend in 2007, and Rhodes — alongside his brother, Dustin Runnels — appeared before a spirited crowd at Detroit's Fox Theatre, where he inducted his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, into the WWE Hall of Fame. At just 21 years of age, it was Rhodes' first appearance in front of a WWE audience.

He would debut in a WWE ring just a few months later, and his journey since has been anything but a straight line. He was a part of WWE's roster through 2016 and then left to perform on wrestling's independent circuit, eventually helping start WWE competitor All Elite Wrestling in 2019. He then left AEW in 2022 and returned to WWE, where at SummerSlam on Saturday he fights Brock Lesnar in the latest chapter of the pair's ongoing feud.

Meanwhile, Rhodes hasn't taken his eyes off his main goal, which is winning the WWE heavyweight title that eluded his father. He fought in the main event of this year's WrestleMania, losing to Roman Reigns, but wrestling has a way of working in cycles, and all signs point to an eventual rematch at next year's WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

We talked to Rhodes, 38, about his journey, his relationship with Detroit and what he plans to do as soon as SummerSlam is finished.

You're heading to Detroit for SummerSlam at Ford Field, which is just down the street from the Fox Theater, where you inducted your father into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2007. What do you remember about that night?

That was really the start of my career. I had already been contracted by WWE and I was in Ohio Valley Wrestling and I was having the best time. I obviously was very excited when my dad told me that Dustin and I would be inducting him. But I knew, from the perspective of the world really seeing me for the first time, that I had to lay out a pretty good induction speech for our dad. And pretty much from the moment that happened, the ball started rolling, and I was quickly plucked from OVW and put on "Monday Night Raw." I was very green, and it was far too early, but I do love that the world got me as a rookie, and I was presented as a rookie.

What went into you writing your speech that night?

I almost wish I could go back and write stuff like I was putting together that night, because I really didn't know any of the parameters. I was just prepared to lay out a manifesto, and I was lucky that there wasn't any real time constraints on what I was going to say. Because I also wanted to talk about my brother, because I don't think I got the opportunity to tell him — I still don't get the opportunity to tell him that often — about how special he was to WWE. So that was a time where I could be very free and nothing I was writing was disingenuous, because it's easy to write about your favorite person and your father, your hero. It was an easy task.

It was maybe just a couple of months later that you were wrestling on TV for the first time, and the ride really started.

They got me right away. So it was very nerve-racking, because there were guys who were far more along in terms of their physicality, their musculature, and also what they could do in the ring, doing cool moves and having experience. I say I had less than 50 matches, but it might have been less than 30 matches. And the next thing you know you're on the flagship show of all of pro wrestling and sports entertainment. So it was a trial by fire, for sure.

You did have a moment during that speech, I think when Dusty first hit the stage, maybe it was when his music hit, that you got a bit choked up. And the cameras are there, and you couldn't stop it, and it's a real moment.

I think for better or for worse, something that fans of mine understand is I wear my emotions very much on my sleeve. I'm very, I don't know if vulnerable is the term, but I'm not pretending to be made of steel by any means. And it's because what I'm doing is real. We're in this world of entertainment and suspension of disbelief, but what I do is real. I really am his youngest son, I really am trying to do this thing that he was never able to do. So it's all emotional for me now. And then of course you become a girl dad, and Brandi and I having our first child, and everything just brings you down. I can't even get into the trailers of movies these days without something getting me.

You're just a big softie.

Yeah, big time. By the way, big shout out, because Detroit was, like, part of my life from a wrestling perspective, because wrestling is so great in Detroit. Also my wife is from Canton, and her family is as Detroit as Detroit gets. Working at the Ford plant, just the just salt of the Earth, great people, and I'd be remiss if I didn't bring it up. When we're out there for SummerSlam, my task is wrestling Brock Lesnar, which, you know, what a task to have. And then my wife is going to be doing a signing for Dream Detroit Skating Academy. So I'm very excited for that, and for her to be home, and for me to feel like it's my home, too.

Do you guys get up to Michigan often?

I feel like my in-laws get down to us often. I'd love to go to Detroit. I remember looking at a place in Novi and thinking, I could live here. But Brandi, she's just not into the cold. She did it, she grew up in it, and she's not interested in going back to it at the moment. We're in our spot, which is near where I grew up in Georgia. Never say never, though.

What's the most Michigan thing about Brandi?

That's a really good question. What's the most Michigan thing? Well, now I don't want to say something that's offensive. (Laughs.) I'll say this, and I'm not naming any names, but her friends — some of them who I love, she has a really great group of friends — are the most Midwestern women I've ever met. And what I mean is they're the type who go to Vegas, and they're already in their best dress the moment they get off the plane. Here's what I've understood about Midwestern women: they will maximize their minutes. They go somewhere like Miami or Vegas and they're not easing into that trip. The trip starts when they get on the plane. And I think that's a good attitude to have. They're maximizing their time away. They're going to return to whatever their sense of normalcy is, but they're gonna go hard.

Your father had a history in Detroit. What did you learn about the city growing up?

He was doing stuff at Cobo with Sheik, and I recall him giving me the history of what's in the Detroit area, and how great Sheik was, and Cobo Hall and its significance. And I kind of learned place by place. You've got Jack Briscoe here like in a place like Tampa, you've got Sheik at Cobo, you've got Ray Stevens in San Francisco, et cetera. So I had this fun, Goody-Two-Shoes, know-it-all attitude when I was getting into developmental and talking wrestling, because I had all this information that was just, like, breakfast table information. 'We did this in Detroit, and a dude threw a fireball in my face.' It was really cool.

As you head into SummerSlam, how do you feel about your journey in WWE and your decision to return to the company?

I feel that I came back for one thing, and I was very transparent in interviews — hey, this is the thing I want, and this is why. There's one story in mind, really. The byproduct of coming back was I found a zillion other things that I can't believe. I do love the position that WWE has put me in, to carry "Monday Night Raw," and to have all this responsibility. It's all I ever wanted when I was here the first time. So every day is a new discovery. I feel like it's tailor-made for me, and me now, in terms of having some executive experience and knowing a little bit about the business side of things. But yeah, so many things have come up. I came back for WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, and in the process of that, I get to have a documentary about my life on Peacock. These are things I wasn't expecting when I signed the deal.

When you signed the deal, did you always have this idea of 'finishing the story' in mind? Was that something that you knew would be the driver of your story and your character?

I had that privately in my mind, but also I wanted to share that with everybody I came across. It was privately always there, since I was 8 years old: I want to do this thing, and I even I have the WWWF Championship title — the one he held but he technically didn't win — I have it in my house. But I let everyone know, so now I feel like everybody knows. Because you put pressure on yourself when you say your goal aloud. You're more driven to make sure that it happens, so I've been big on saying it aloud.

Brock Lesnar is a gigantic person. Can you describe what it's like being on the receiving end of one of his German suplexes?

Say you're on a bicycle, and you're going down a hill, and you know you're going to fall. Or you're skiing, and you start to lose control. The period from when he launches you to when you land is genuinely scary, because you don't know where your body is in the air. This is a man who literally lifts up cows on his farm in Saskatchewan. You don't know where you're going to land: you could hit the ropes, you could hit the buckle, you could hit the top of your head. It's like a legit ride, you are taking a legit ride whether you want to or you're enjoying it or not. But that's a scary few seconds that feels like eternity as you're floating through the air, because you really never know where you're going to land.

Is there any enjoyment in it for you?

I don't enjoy being suplexed by Brock Lesnar. But I can say I have a weird wrestler bone in my body, and one of the discoveries that I have found from competing with Brock is I'm all about getting hit in the face. I don't know what it is, maybe it's toxic, maybe it's all these things that we shouldn't be promoting these days. But I like when it gets a little nitty-gritty, and I love being on the receiving end of a shot from a former UFC World Heavyweight champion, a two-time NCAA champion, and still being able to hang in there. Because I feel like it's a nice sign of my progress in terms of how far I've come, especially at a place like this.

What can you tell me about your day on the day of SummerSlam? What is your routine going to be that day? What time will you get to the stadium, what's the plan from the time you open your eyes until bell time?

On a day before a big show, you're waking up on your own. You're not sleeping in. It's like you're getting ready to go on some trip you're really excited about: there's some natural excitement, so you just can't just stay laying there. And with this being the third, the trilogy of these matches, I know I'll get up as early as possible. That's also part of being a dad. I'll just have a lot of peace that day. On the big match days, I need a lot of peace. I don't like a lot of questions, as much as I love doing interviews like these, I will probably go hide somewhere on my bus that day. I want to be seen as little as possible before I walk to the Gorilla Position and go out there, because it can become so, so overwhelming. A stadium show can really ice a young talent. The only thing I say that is a nice difference from a normal show day is on a big stadium show day, I feel like you can eat whatever you want. You diet so hard to get there, and your muscles naturally need to fill up, so it's the kind of day that you're not afraid to really dig in on some good stuff.

So what are you going to eat?

That's a good question. I think SummerSlam, I would hope it has to be a victory, you want to leave with a victory. So I'd say I'm looking more on the pizza side of the spectrum. I don't know why. It seems satisfying enough, it's gluttonous enough. Yeah, I'd say pizza.

Buddy's Pizza is what you want since you're in Detroit, I'm sure Brandi knows all about it.

I'll have to ask her about it, I feel like she's told me about Buddy's Pizza before. Yeah, we're going to try Buddy's, that's it.

WWE SummerSlam

7:30 p.m. Aug. 5

Ford Field, 2000 Brush St., Detroit

Tickets $100 and up

Ticketmaster.com