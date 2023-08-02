Brandi Rhodes says she's done with wrestling, but she's making an exception for WrestleCon

Brandi Rhodes is done with wrestling.

"I am as out as it gets," says Rhodes, before adding in the same breath, "other than I am married to probably the biggest wrestler in the world right now."

That leaves Rhodes with at least a toe in the wrestling business — if not an entire leg — and the former wrestler, wrestling executive and wife of World Wrestling Entertainment Superstar Cody Rhodes will make an autograph appearance at this weekend's WrestleCon event, Friday and Saturday at Huntington Place in Detroit, ahead of WWE's SummerSlam, Saturday at Ford Field.

The Canton native will be appearing from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday alongside pro wrestling legends including Sting, Bret Hart, the Hardy Boyz, Lex Luger, Kevin Nash, Scott Steiner, Ron Simmons, Sgt. Slaughter and more. She is donating to a pair of causes near and dear to her heart: the Dusty Rhodes Foundation, named for the pro wrestling legend and her late father-in-law, which raises money for underserved kids to play sports, and the Dream Detroit Skating Academy, a youth figure skating program in the city and Detroit's first Black woman-owned figure skating club.

The skating program is a full-circle moment for Rhodes, who grew up as a competitive figure skater in Metro Detroit. That started her long journey which lead her into and now out of the pro wrestling business, a world which she may never truly leave behind.

Iced out

Rhodes, 40, was born Brandi Reed in Canton and was figure skating by age 4, after seeing champion figure skater Debi Thomas perform on TV. Even though she doesn't remember it, "I told my mom that I wanted to do what she was doing," says Rhodes, and ice skating became her life through her younger years.

By the time she was a teenager, she realized a gold medal might not be in her future, and all that figure skating wouldn't lead to a wealth of career options. She continued to skate but started focusing on her life after the ice: She applied the same level of dedication to academics as she did skating, and at Salem High School — yes, they're the Rocks — she earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average, which granted her a full ride academic scholarship to the University of Michigan.

UM was not her first choice — Ann Arbor is just 30 minutes from Canton, so it never felt like she was getting away from her hometown, she says — but the scholarship made the decision for her. "I was to ready to spread my wings, to get a fresh start and see some other places, and Michigan was barely on my radar," she says. "But when the scholarship offer came back, my mom said, 'well, you know you're going to Michigan, right?' And I said, 'yeah, I know.'"

She plugged in, put her head down and did the work, finishing school in four years with a degree in communications. That lead to a short-lived job covering crime as a reporter at a TV news station in Flint, where a run-in with a station manager helped her pave her pathway out of town.

"I remember one day, I thought she was gonna call me into her office to praise some work I had done, something I had really worked hard on. And she chewed my a-- nine ways from Sunday about something so stupid," she says. "I went back to my desk, wrote a resignation letter, I left it on my desk with my keys and I never came back."

She never looked back, either. The incident marked a turning point for her and the way she allowed herself to be treated by others, she says.

"That was one of the first times in my life that I did something like that. I had always been a rule follower, and somebody who felt bad when somebody didn't like what I did or didn't like me," she says. "But in that moment, I was like, 'no, I'm not wrong, she's wrong. I have been killing myself here, and I don't have to take this anymore.' It was a really important moment for me."

Moving on

So Rhodes, then still Reed, packed her bags and headed south. She enrolled in graduate studies at the University of Miami in Florida and started modeling on the side. One day she got a call from her modeling agent, who started the phone call with "don't hang up," which is rarely a sign of good things to come. She braced herself for what was next.

"They asked, would you ever be interested in wrestling? And I said 'no.' And they said, 'OK, wait a minute. Why not?'"

Growing up, Brandi's brother or father would occasionally have wrestling on in the house, but she never made a personal connection with it. But in her head, in that moment, she flashed back to a women's studies class she took at UM, and a video that was played of WWE Superstar Trish Stratus barking like a dog in the ring because WWE head honcho Vince McMahon asked her to. "I don't want anything to do with something like that, that's not me," Rhodes remembers telling her agent. "I know it's entertainment, but it's not me. I don't do that."

The agent explained that incident was from a different era, and they encouraged her to take another look at the product. She was invited to come to a live event, WWE's Survivor Series, at Miami's American Airlines Arena to see what she thought, and she decided to give it a whirl.

"And I thought it was amazing," she says of the 2010 event. "It was the performance element that excited me. I was a performer, I had been a figure skater for 17 years, and I was missing that performance element to my life. And then I saw it there right in front of me and I thought, 'yeah, this is for me.'"

A month later, she was in Tampa, Florida, and threw herself into Florida Championship Wrestling, WWE's developmental league.

That was the beginning of Rhodes' wrestling journey, and she worked in the ranks of WWE for several years, training to become a wrestler and working as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer. While there she met Cody Rhodes, who started his career with WWE in 2007, and the pair began dating. They were married in 2013.

Three years later they both left the company and began a journey through wrestling's independent circuit that would eventually lead to the 2019 formation of All Elite Wrestling, which became WWE's first legitimate competitor in two decades. Brandi acted as the company's chief brand officer, a position she held until they both left AEW in 2022.

By that time the couple had a daughter, Liberty, born in 2021. And when Cody took a job with WWE in 2022, Brandi shifted her focus outside of the industry.

"I did everything I could possibly do in a wrestling career, from being a ring announcer to a backstage interviewer to an in-ring performer to a manager to the chief brand officer of a company. I've seen it all," she says. "So now it's time to see something else."

Watching from backstage

Rhodes is currently working on launching a 2,700 square foot yoga studio outside of Atlanta, overseeing every aspect of the facility, from concept to design. And she's not worried about moving on and leaving the wrestling world behind.

She made an exception for this weekend's WrestleCon event.

"Brandi is very selective in what she does now," says WrestleCon organizer Michael Bachicchio, who also worked with Rhodes on an event during this year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles. "I'm very happy that she feels comfortable with us."

Rhodes is easy to work with and is a pro, Bachicchio says. "Brandi's a delight. She's an amazing, strong, powerful, influential woman," he says, adding that she can have whatever role she wants in the wrestling business, even if it's no role.

"I'm not sure if she has the desire to come back and do it, but I have that feeling that if she wanted to, there would be multiple opportunities for her," he says.

At SummerSlam on Saturday, Brandi says she'll watch Cody's match against Brock Lesnar from the backstage big screens, far away from fans.

"I generally don't go out front anymore, just because I am not trying to take anything away from what's going on," she says. "With Cody in the ring, I feel like when people see me, they're wondering, 'is something happening? Is she gonna do something?' And you know, I'm not, I'm not. I'm just there to watch. So it's easy for me to just stay out of sight."

Rhodes isn't used to being out of the spotlight, but she's learning.

WrestleCon

5-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit

Tickets $10

Wrestlecon.com