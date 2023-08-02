Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Here are six ideas for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Dearborn Homecoming at Ford Field Park

This year’s event features a carnival, tons of food, beer tents, fireworks and live entertainment. Musical headliners are Jody Raffoul Band Friday, Natasha Bedingfield Saturday and Tenille Arts on Sunday. Noon-11 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Free admission. $10 parking off S. Brady Street, or take a shuttle from Dearborn High School or Dearborn Fresh. 22051 Cherry Hill, Dearborn. dearbornhomecoming.com.

Royal Oak Pride in downtown Royal Oak

Celebrate being your true self, inclusivity, empowerment, unity and diversity this weekend at the second annual Royal Oak Pride Festival. There will be vendors, live performances, food and drinks. Entertainment highlights include “RuPaul’s Drag Race” superstars Brooke Lynn Hytes and Alyssa Edwards. 5-11 p.m. Fri. and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. Washington Ave. between Fifth and Seventh streets, Royal Oak. royaloakpride.com.

Highland Games at Greenmead Historical Park

The St. Andrew’s Society of Detroit hosts this annual celebration of Scottish heritage with art, dance, music, food, games and more. Friday night is Ceilidh with a beer tent, live bands and dancing, followed by the Highland Games with pipe and drum bands, dancing, tug ‘o war competitions, a Scotch tasting and more. 5-11 p.m. Fri. and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. Admission starts at $20, free for ages 12 and younger Saturday. 20501 Newburgh, Livonia. highlandgames.com.

Boy George & Culture Club at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Hear the radio hits of the 1980s in the breeze at Pine Knob this weekend when Boy George & Culture Club come to town with special guests Howard Jones and Berlin. Expect to hear Culture Club songs like “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Karma Chameleon” as well as songs from newer albums. 7 p.m. Fri. $22.50 and up. 33 Bob Seger Blvd., Clarkston. 313presents.com.

Belle Isle Art Fair at James Scott Memorial Fountain

Around 100 artists from across the country will showcase their talents at this summertime art fair. One of them is Detroit-based painter Ashley Menth, the winner of the art fair’s poster contest this year for her series of Belle Isle paintings. The fair also has a live show from Motorcity Mermaids and tricked-out motorcycles from Bikers Against Child Abuse. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free admission with Michigan State Park pass. Belle Isle, Detroit. Belleisleartfair.com.

Jazz on the River at Elizabeth Park

Grammy Award-winning jazz bassist Stanley Clark headlines this year’s Jazz on the River event, which also features Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp, Peter, Alexander Zonjic, Lin Roundtree, Angela Davis, Larry Lee and Back in the Day Band and Penny Wells. Music starts at 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free admission, $5 parking. 4461 Elizabeth Drive, Trenton. (734) 261-1990. Zonjic.com or waynecounty.com.

Melody Baetens