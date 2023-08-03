'Entertain me': WWE holds tryout for prospective Superstars in Detroit

Angel Gazaway is ready for her title shot.

The 23-year-old former track and field athlete at Eastern Michigan University — she graduated in the spring — is one of 40 college and pro athletes from around the country who was invited to try out for World Wrestling Entertainment this week at Midtown's Garden Theater, part of the sports entertainment goliath's visit to the Motor City for Saturday's SummerSlam event at Ford Field.

Gazaway and the others were brought in to show off their in-ring potential for a group of recruiters, trainers and WWE Superstars. The three-day tryout is designed to see if they have the athleticism and personality needed to one day headline SummerSlam themselves.

"I grew up watching WWE," says Gazaway, who was raised in Cincinnati and ran hurdles at Eastern for five years. "This is a wonderful opportunity for me."

Three full-size 20-foot by 20-foot rings were set up on the floor at the Garden Theater, which is usually home to weddings, corporate events and the occasional concert. The would-be wrestlers, most of whom were stepping inside of a wrestling ring for the first time, performed basic pro wrestling maneuvers in front of the group, including arm rolls and back drops, and then showed off their stuff on the microphone, testing out their characters and letting their personalities shine.

The moves can be taught but it's personality that's most important, says WWE's Grayson Waller, who was among the group evaluating the recruits.

"This is WWE, and the third letter stands for entertainment. Entertain me," he says. "I want to see your actual personality. Sometimes in athletics you get so hyper-focused on 'I'm an athlete, I'm an athlete.' I don't care. Who are you as a person? I'm looking forward to seeing who these people actually are."

Waller, an Australian who is a member of WWE's "Smackdown" roster — he's headed to Dayton for Friday's "Smackdown" taping before coming back to Detroit for SummerSlam on Saturday — was one of several familiar WWE faces evaluating the recruits, along with Shawn Michaels, William Regal, Omos, Zoey Stark and more.

The tryout is part of a bi-annual WWE recruitment that is held during both WrestleMania, which usually occurs in early April, and SummerSlam. The goal is to sign around eight of the athletes and bring them down to Orlando, where they will train at WWE's Performance Center for a shot at joining NXT, WWE's developmental league.

Recruiters are looking for a natural spark and in-ring growth potential, says Trent Wilfinger, WWE's senior vice president of talent ID and development.

"This is their first time in a ring, we're looking at their comfort level. Are they progressing over the three days? What's their coachability? Are they OK doing a promo, or do they freeze up on camera?" he says. "We're looking at who's comfortable, who's not, and who can get comfortable."

Gazaway felt comfortable and is ready to make the move down to Florida, if given the opportunity. Her character would be Siren, not like police siren, but the siren of the sea, from Greek mythology.

"They're beautiful, their voice is very melodic, but when it comes down to it, they lure you in close enough and drown you. That's me," she says. "People look at me like I'm just a pretty face, but I'm more than that."

Time will tell whether WWE hears her siren call.

