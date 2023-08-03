Fans swarm SummerSlam Superstore in Detroit for exclusive merchandise

WWE's SummerSlam event has fans riled up all across Detroit for a weekend of historically heated rivalries and rip-roaring slam downs.

"SummerSlam is my dream. It's always been on my bucket list," said Jeff Florkey, 38, of Clarkston.

Ahead of Saturday's World Wrestling Entertainment's event of the summer, set for 7:30 p.m. at Ford Field, fans headed to 1001 Woodward on Thursday for an exclusive SummerSlam Superstore that included limited edition gear and merchandise.

Jordan Bragassa, 23, who traveled from Indiana, was one of the many eventgoers who came down early Thursday to make purchases from the pop-up store. Among some of the elusive items being sold, wrestling fanatics were most excited about the championship title belts.

"The whole reason why we came here is for the store," said Bragassa. "I do a YouTube channel all about wrestling belts. Most of the belts sold here are in the $500 range, but I guarantee by September those belts will go on sale for $1,100 on eBay."

Wyandotte resident Emily Kurylo, 38, said "My dad's here with me and I told him to just go crazy and get whatever you want. I'm not getting those title belts, but I wish I could. We will for sure be getting any merchandise that mentions SummerSlam Detroit. We already ordered some merchandise online, but I feel like we have to get more."

Much of the excitement behind buying merchandise comes from a long history of following WWE shows, either with family members or as a newfound interest.

"I've been interested in WWE all my life since I was a little kid, around 4 or 5 years old," said Tye McClain, 25, of Alabama. "I always thought I would grow out of it, but I never did. It's now just become a hobby that I enjoy watching. It's like a Kung Fu or fighting movie, except it keeps going on, and with new characters every time. It's just so unique."

The lure behind WWE appears to be that it's unlike any other sports entertainment out there. With storylines, wrestling characters and rivalries, it's given the world of sports a narrative experience for fans to follow along throughout the years.

"In my perspective, it's the presentation, aesthetics and production that makes WWE different from other sports out there," said Joshua Gresham, 26, from Atlanta, Georgia. "There are characters nowadays in WWE that are pretty compelling."

Gresham came to Detroit with his friend Dwayne Dickey, 33, also from Atlanta, to attend SummerSlam. Dickey believes that coming to watch these shows in person has given him the opportunity to create friendships with a community of like-minded WWE fans.

"Definitely the culture adds to the in-person watching experience," said Dickey. "Over the years, being a wrestling fan, I've met some of my friends. It's gotten me out of my comfort zone to build friendships. The atmosphere and just being there getting to connect with other people is pretty cool."

Whether fans headed to Detroit to buy exclusive WWE merchandise or to take part in the wrestling crowd's antics at Saturday's show, SummerSlam is expected to be one of Detroit's biggest summer events of 2023.

WWE SummerSlam

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Ford Field, 2000 Brush St., Detroit

Tickets: $100 and up

ticketmaster.com