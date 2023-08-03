Ice Cube to headline Roadkill Nights in Pontiac

Hip-hop pioneer Ice Cube is set to headline a night of burning rubber in Pontiac next weekend.

Ice Cube will perform at the day-long event, officially titled MotorTrend presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, taking place Aug. 12 at Woodward and W. Pike in Pontiac.

Roadkill Nights starts at 10 a.m. with family friendly car-centric fun including a street-legal drag-racing competition, classic and new muscle cars, demos, vendors, food trucks and a beer tent. “Tens of thousands of gearheads” are expected to attend the party, according to a media alert.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and actor is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Ice Cube was originally scheduled to perform at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 12, but that show was canceled and tickets were refunded last month.

General admission tickets for Road Kill Nights start at $25 and children 12 and younger are admitted free. Visit motortrend.com/roadkillnights-2023 for more details.