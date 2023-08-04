Kid Rock to introduce WWE's SummerSlam at Ford Field: Watch the video

Kid Rock will welcome fans to WWE's SummerSlam at Ford Field on Saturday night via a taped introduction video which he released on social media on Friday.

"If you wanna know where you're going," Rock says at the beginning of the 2 minute, 40 second intro, "first you need to know where you've been."

He proceeds to narrate a video that gives a brief overview of SummerSlam's history, beginning in 1988 at Madison Square Garden, up through the present.

"Tonight," Rock says, "we make history in our city, the Motor City."

The car-themed video highlights several of the feuds leading up to Saturday's card. "It ain't all Pistons and parties," Rock says. "In the 313, nothing comes free."

The video uses Rock's song "Never Quit," from his 2022 album "Bad Reputation."

More:SummerSlam preview: Predictions from WWE Superstars, full match rundown, what's at stake

Rock has a long history with WWE: He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's celebrity wing in 2018, where he joined previous honorees such as Pete Rose, Snoop Dogg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mike Tyson, Mr. T and Donald Trump.

Leading up to his induction, Rock's “American Bad Ass” was used as a theme song for the Undertaker during the wrestler's early '00s biker makeover, and Rock's cover of ZZ Top’s "Legs" was used as entrance music for Stacy Keibler.

Rock also performed a medley of "Bawitdaba," "Rock N Roll Jesus," "Cowboy," "All Summer Long" and "So Hott" at WrestleMania 25 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

At last year's SummerSlam in Nashville, Rock appeared live, where he chugged a Bud Light and made out on camera with Chelcie Lynn, who is known for her YouTube character "Trailer Trash Tammy."

SummerSlam is expected to bring more than 45,000 fans to Ford Field on Saturday. It's the first time WWE has staged an event at Ford Field since WrestleMania 23 in 2007.

agraham@detroitnews.com