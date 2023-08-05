Ahead of SummerSlam, WWE stars interact with Detroit community

Cody Rhodes was given a hero's welcome in Detroit this week.

It was different than the ovation the World Wrestling Entertainment Superstar will receive at Ford Field on Saturday, when he participates in front of an expected 45,000 screaming fans at Ford Field.

Rhodes was on hand at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit on Thursday to meet, greet and inspire young fans — including members of Boys & Girls Clubs, Special Olympics and community members — as part of WWE Get Active Day.

It was one of several community events members of the WWE roster have participated in during the days leading up to SummerSlam, which is traditionally the sports entertainment goliath's second biggest event on its annual calendar, behind WrestleMania in April.

Rhodes, one of WWE's top performers, was at MLK High along with WWE stars Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Ricochet, Maxxine Dupri, Chad Gable and Otis.

Dressed in a suit, Rhodes spoke to the youngsters about the importance of everyday heroes.

"What is a hero to you?" he asked the group of approximately 175 kids, receiving answers from the youngsters such as "somebody who is better than strong" and "someone that people can look up to."

Later, the Superstars engaged with the kids by doing physical exercises with them and talked to them about the importance of school. Reps from Cricket Wireless, one of the event sponsors, presented a check for $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.

"The kids were amazing, when we got in there they were screaming and yelling and were excited, and they made us excited," said Bianca Belair, who will compete for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. "It's one thing to get in the ring and do amazing things, but to be able to get involved with the community and interact with them, that's really what it's all about."

Nine-going-on-10-year-old Denim McCoy had the opportunity to meet one of his favorite wrestlers, Montez Ford — who is Belair's husband — at the event. "It felt good to say hi to one of my favorite wrestlers," said McCoy, who is going to SummerSlam this weekend as part of his birthday present.

Mike Torriero, the wrestling coach at Cass Technical High School, was at the event along with several members of his team. He was able to get up in front of the group and hoist a WWE title belt in the air. "It felt amazing!" said Torriero. "I felt like a champion for a moment."

WWE talent engaged with fans at personal appearances throughout Metro Detroit over the last several days; stars Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley drew hundreds to Great Lakes Crossing on Friday, while Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn met with fans in Madison Heights on Saturday.

Meanwhile, several Superstars stopped by the Detroit Pistons' practice facility on Thursday, where Zoey Stark sank an impressive half-court shot.

Friday at Ford Field, 175 fans took part in the SummerSlam Service Experience, where they stood alongside WWE wrestlers and packed meals for Detroiters in need.

Fans, who paid between $150 and $500 to participate, raised more than $50,000 for V Foundation, founded by ESPN and late college basketball coach Jim Valvano, in support of Connor's Cure, a nonprofit charitable organization for pediatric cancer research.

Assembly line-style, they helped pack 62,000 self-sufficient meals — macaroni along with a nutrient-packed protein powder — in partnership with Florida-based Meals of Hope. WWE stars Baron Corbin, Otis and Titus O'Neil stood alongside fans and lent a hand in the process; Liv Morgan, who was advertised to be part of the event, was not on hand.

O'Neil, WWE's global ambassador, said the first-of-its-kind event was WWE's way of helping fans give back to their community. He called the event a success.

"I definitely think this is one of many to come," he said. "For us to have this type of success right out of the gate with the very first one, it would be silly of us as a company not to continue to give the WWE Universe an opportunity to be a part of giving back to their respective communities."

