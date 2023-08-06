These are the top SummerSlam moments that made Ford Field go wild

Saturday night at Ford Field, World Wrestling Entertainment's SummerSlam lit up the downtown stadium in front of an announced crowd of 59,194.

The summertime supershow featured a mix of high flying acrobatics, athletic showmanship and good old fashioned storytelling.

Here are some of the top moments from the show.

LA Knight's ascent

At 40, LA Knight is the WWE's oldest rookie. But he's exploded in popularity over the last few months, and he experienced his biggest in-ring moment to date when he had the entire crowd behind him when he participated in — and won — the SummerSlam Battle Royal. Nothing was actually on the line, but you wouldn't know it from the crowd reaction, which treated it like a major moment. And for LA Knight, maybe it was: a stepping stone to something greater, and a proof is in the pudding moment for his rising star.

Logan Paul's antics

The social media superstar opened the evening's card with a match against Ricochet, whose in-ring acrobatics make him a perfect opponent for the showy Paul. But Paul, who's only been wrestling for a little over two years, is such a naturally gifted WWE presence that he makes everything look easy. His victory over Ricochet, after he clobbered his opponent with an illegal pair of brass knuckles the ref just happened to not see, was another step on his upward trajectory.

Cody Rhodes' story

Cody Rhodes is the future of the WWE. He's also it's present and he has deep links to its past — his father is pro wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes — which makes him the perfect guy for this moment. His match against Brock Lesnar on Saturday was pure, old-school storytelling, with the Beast taking it to Rhodes with a series of clobbering assaults, and again and again, Rhodes coming back for more. It was superhero mythmaking straight out of the Marvel playbook, and the crowd ate it up, and Lesnar was the idea opponent to act as a roadblock for Rhodes. Rhodes has a bigger story to tell — he's chasing after the WWE championship belt his father never won — and beating Lesnar makes him stronger and makes that story mean more. He's on his way to capturing the kingdom, and SummerSlam was a big step in that journey.

