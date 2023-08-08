Barbie Dreamhouse pop-up truck headed to Novi, Dearborn this weekend

If you're still thinking about the summer-hit movie, "Barbie," and looking for your next Barbie fix, look no further than the All-New Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Truck heading to Detroit this weekend.

The Barbie Truck Tour is back Saturday-Sunday with an exclusive merchandise collection that celebrates the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first dream house.

The newly redesigned Barbie truck will offer new brand apparel, home goods and accessories inspired by Barbie and her Dreamhouse. Some of the merchandise includes graphic T-shirts, baseball caps, keychains, glass mugs, tote bags and throw blankets.

The trucks can be found at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday near the food court entrance, and at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, noon-6 p.m. Sunday near P.F. Chang's.

Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

Twelve Oaks Mall, 27500 Novi Road, Novi

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Fairlane Town Center, 18900 Michigan Ave.