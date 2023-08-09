Comedian Chris Tucker returns to the Fox Theater in 2024

Comedian and actor Chris Tucker will come to Detroit next year as part of his “The Legend Tour,” hitting the Fox Theatre on Jan. 12. It's being billed as his first major tour in a decade.

The artist presale starts Thursday with general on-sale to follow at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices were not announced.

The Georgia native, 51, got his start on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and went on to star in many action and comedy movies of the 1990s and 2000s including “Friday,” “Jackie Brown” and the “Rush Hour” film franchise. He was most recently seen in this year’s “Air” as Nike executive Howard White.

“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour,” said Chris Tucker in a press release announcing the tour, which kicks off Sept. 8 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Tucker last performed at the Fox Theatre in April 2014.