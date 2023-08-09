Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Here are six ideas for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Ribs and R&B Music Festival Weekend at Hart Plaza

More than 30 musical acts and 100 vendors will be on hand at this annual food and music event in the heart of the city. Headliners are Rob Base on Friday night, Chante Moore and Raydio on Saturday and Brownstone on Sunday. 11 a.m. Fri. and noon Sat.-Sun. Admission is free if you go early enough, otherwise $15 (kids younger than 12 are free all weekend). 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/ribs-rb-music-festival-weekend-ribs-soul-tickets-574686852847.

Good Moves, Good Grooves at Detroit Riverfront

The three-day, family friendly community celebration Good Moves, Good Grooves features a Motown concert Friday night, basketball tournament and jazz music Saturday and a sports showcase with a one-mile family fun run through Milliken State Park Sunday. Fri.-Sun. Free. 1340 Atwater and 1900 Atwater, Detroit. Visit detroitriverfront.org/goodgood.

“The Tempest: A Tribute to Detroit Techno” at Campus Martius

Shakespeare in Detroit, which is celebrating 10 years this season, is producing a music-inspired version of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” that is set in the late 1980s and early ’90s and is loosely inspired by Detroit’s Juan Atkins. The show will have a DJ and a 20-minute dance party and contest at intermission. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Aug. 18-20. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. Shakespeareindetroit.com.

50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop at Detroit Institute of Arts

To celebrate the genre’s milestone, the DIA is hosting an event to honor and mark the contributions of women, specifically, to hip-hop in the museum’s Lecture Hall. 7 p.m. Fri. Free with registration. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. Register at dia.org/events/50th-anniversary-hip-hop.

Fleatroit Junk City at Garden Bowl

This recurring Sunday gathering has interesting vendors selling new and vintage items, plus plants, jewelry, housewares and more. Because it’s in the historic Garden Bowl, there’s also a DJ, a full pizza menu and a bar, including Bloody Marys and mimosas. Shopping runs 1-7 p.m. Sun. No cover. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. Majesticdetroit.com.

Nickelback at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Canadian rockers Nickelback bring their many hits to the stage of Pine Knob, with opening acts Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross. The foursome is on the road in support of their 10th studio album, “Get Rollin’.” 6:30 p.m. Sun. $129 and up. 33 Bob Seger Blvd., Clarkston. 313Presents.com.

Melody Baetens