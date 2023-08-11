Comedian Jerry Seinfeld adds second Fox Theatre show

Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld is headed to Detroit this fall for not one, but two, shows at the Fox Theatre.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show was announced Friday. Seinfeld will perform at 7 and 10 p.m., Oct. 28, at the Fox, said 313Presents in a press release. Tickets start at $120.

Seinfeld's career took off after a 1981 appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson." Later, he teamed up with Larry David to create one of the most successful TV comedy series, "Seinfeld," which ran from 1989-98. He has since continued working on movies and productions throughout the years, including his latest Emmy nominated Netflix project, "Jerry Before Seinfeld."

The comedian will perform his newest stand-up routine at the Fox. Tickets for both shows are now on sale at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com. There is a limited number of tickets available for the original 7 p.m. announced performance.

Jerry Seinfeld

Fox Theatre Detroit

2211 Woodward Ave.

7 and 10 p.m., Oct. 28

Tickets: Start at $120

313Presents.com