Things to do in Metro Detroit this weekend

Here are six ideas for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Summer Wine Down at Southfield Municipal Campus

R&B and soul band Alex Gross and the Detroit Soul Rhythm Band headline this free, outdoor concert that celebrates the winding down of summer. The party will also have food trucks, a cash bar and local vendors. Attendees are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair. 7-9 p.m. Fri. Free. 26000 Evergreen, Southfield. (248) 796-4620.

Afro Nation at Bedrock’s Douglass Site

Billed as the largest Afrobeats festival in the world, this two-day event features performances from Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, Kizz Daniel, Latto, Dadju and more on Saturday and Davido, Nigerian duo P-Square, Coi Leray, Naira Marley, Masego and more on Sunday. Sat.-Sun. Downtown Detroit. Tickets start at $39.50. detroit.afronation.com.

Grosse Pointe Art Fair at Ford House Visitor Center

More than 40 fine artists from Michigan and surrounding states will display their pieces at this juried art fair. Taking place in the newly built Ford House Visitor Center, the art fair features jewelry, paintings, ceramics, woodworking, fiber art and more, all available for purchase. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $7, $5 ages 6-12. Ford House Members are free. Free parking. 1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores. GrossePointeArtFair.com.

Bee Fest at Belle Isle Nature Center

A free and family friendly outdoor event, the Bee Fest focuses on educational and interactive activities about the importance of bees in our ecosystem. The day includes bee-friendly gardening tips, beekeeper talks, beeswax candle making, honey tasting and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Free. 176 Lakeside, Belle Isle, Detroit. (313) 852-4056. Belleislenaturecenter.org.

Detroit Bass Day at Motown Museum

A day of comradery and celebration for bass players, Detroit Bass Day this year will feature distinguished artists Nate Watts, Tony Newton and Al Turner. This year’s free, family friendly event will also pay homage to James Lee Jamerson of the Funk Brothers. Noon-4 p.m. Sat. Free. Rocket Plaza, 2648 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/motown-museum-presents-bass-day-on-rocket-plaza-tickets-682334891027.

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

R&B, soul and funk group Maze returns to the Detroit area for a show at the Aretha. El DeBarge is also on the bill, along with Alexander O’Neal and Cherrelle. 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show Sat. $45 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292. thearetha.com.

Melody Baetens