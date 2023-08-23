Big Sean is back with his DON Weekend

This year is hip-hop's 50th anniversary and Big Sean is set to celebrate the milestone with his fifth annual Detroit's On Now (DON) Weekend. From Friday-Sunday, the weekend event will hold a plethora of activities that highlight hip-hop culture and Detroit's influence on it.

The weekend started back in 2018 as a celebration of Detroit families, entrepreneurs and institutions who make up the backbone of the city. To this day, DON Weekend works to empower residents with economic mobility and highlights the power of Detroit.

The first event of the weekend will kick off Friday with an invite-only VIP reception, featuring a 16-Bars Rap Battle. On Saturday, there will be an annual Block Party and City Council President Marry Sheffield's Occupy the Corner event. The event will be held at the Boys and Girls Diehl Club and feature live music performances, DJ battles, carnival games, celebrity flag football and more.

The weekend will come to a close on Sunday with a free community skating party with Big Sean at the Monroe Street Midway Skating Rink.

"Hip-hop is not just music, but a culture that has impacted our community in so many ways — and to celebrate 50 years by exposing and engaging youth in its impact is something the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan is proud of doing alongside Big Sean and the Sean Anderson Foundation,” said Shawn H. Wilson, president & CEO BGCSM.

In addition to the weekend of community activities, Big Sean will present a large donation for the newest Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) locations and the latest Sean Anderson Foundation Content & Production Music Studio. This year attendees can also participate in DON Talks, a panel conversation that will discuss things like monetizing culture and harnessing technology while protecting mental health.

“It’s such a blessing to be hosting our 5th Annual DON Weekend, and I’m so thankful to everyone who has supported us so far,” said Big Sean. “I’m looking forward to celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop in the city that has given me so much love. LET'S GO!"

DON Weekend

Block Party

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

Diehl Club, 4242 Collingwood St., Detroit

DON Talks

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday. All DON Talks are held inside the club and each one requires its own registration via Eventbrite.

Roller Skating Party

3-6 p.m. Sunday

at Monroe Street Midway, 32 Monroe St. Detroit

For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-don-weekend-block-party