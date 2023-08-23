Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Here are eight ideas for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend.

North Cass Summer Sidewalk Sale in Midtown Detroit

Experience and support more than 30 businesses in the Cass Corridor area while enjoying live music, DJs, food pop-ups, outdoor games and more. It’s a day of shopping and eating organized by City Bird and Nest retail stores. In addition to the standing businesses in the area, there will be food pop-ups from pastry chef Lena Sereini, Folk Detroit, Milk & Froth and others. Hear live music from the Detroit Party Marching Band, Mariah Colby, Nick Shillace, Caravan Gypsy jazz band and more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. Free. Midtown Detroit. Citybirddetroit.com.

Hazel Park Art Fair at Green Acres Park

Taking place in the woodsy Green Acres Park, the annual Hazel Park Art Fair returns with local artisans, crafters and creatives, plus live acrobatic performances, pottery demos, a ceramic competition and food from Detroit Jerky LLC, Che Cosa, the Great Bread Company and more, plus a craft beer tent. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Woodward Heights at Lennox, Hazel Park. hpart.org/aboutthefair.

Detroit Music Weekend at Music Hall Amphitheatre

Funk bass legend Bootsy Collins hosts a day of eclectic music that showcases talent in the Motor City. The lineup features Nadir, Laura Rain & the Caesars, the Band Mint, Sax Appeal and the Cru and My Detroit Players. The event also has a marketplace with 16 vendors. Noon-10 p.m. Sat. Free. 300 Madison, Detroit. Detroitmusicweekend.org.

Clawson Fest in downtown Clawson

Weiss Distillery spearheads a day of local support for downtown Clawson businesses along Main Street with about 100 vendors, a kids’ zone, live entertainment and a live painting performance from artist David Santia. In addition to the food and drink at the area bars and restaurants, Clawsonfest will also have a carnival food truck with elephant ears and funnel cakes, plus other desserts. 2-8 p.m. Sat. Free. Downtown Clawson.

Michigan Made Festival at Canterbury Village

Another opportunity to buy local, this family friendly event has artists, crafters, food, live music, games, cocktails and more late-summer fun. Sample baked goods from Hamtramck’s New Palace Bakery, shop for gifts like art and candles from Luna Luminaries or browse bird houses from Shorty Rex Bird Houses. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. $5 for ages 2 and older. Free for military and veterans. 2359 Joslyn Court, Orion Township. (248) 391-5700. canterburyvillage.com.

Water Lantern Festival at Lake St. Clair Metropark

Organizers of this award-winning experience are bringing it to the waterways of Lake St. Clair Metropark this weekend. Ticket includes your own floating lantern kit, LED candle, a drawstring bag to keep and other swag, plus there will be vendors and food trucks. Check-in starts at 6 p.m. with lantern designing starting at 8 p.m. A portion of ticket sales benefit the global nonprofit Water.org. 6 p.m. Sat. $26.98 in advance, $55.99 day of. 31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Township. waterlanternfestival.com/detroit.php.

National Cinema Day at area theaters

This one-day, national event celebrates going to the movie theater and area theaters are celebrating with $4 admission. At MJR Theatres, pay $4 per person for for all movies, in all formats, all day on Sunday. Guests can also get all sizes of popcorn and fountain drinks for $4 each. Emagine Theatres will have $4 movies for all showtimes with no upgrade fees. Small drinks, popcorn, magic packs, cotton candy and hot dogs are also $4, plus $5 pints of domestic beer and glasses of house wine. Emagine Rewards Loyalty members also get double points on purchases made Sunday. At AMC Theatres, get $4 movie tickets all day, any format, and small popcorn and fountain drink combos for $5. Visit mjrtheatres.com, amctheatres.com or Emagine-Entertainment.com for locations and showtimes.

Bourbon and Blues Festival at Eastern Market

A new festival highlighting immersive bourbon tastings from Midwest distilleries and local and national blues bands. Access to the bands, food trucks and other vendors is free, with whiskey tasting sessions starting at $50. Noon-6:30 p.m. Sun. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. detroitbourbonandblues.com.

Melody Baetens