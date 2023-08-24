Detroit Opera names next president and CEO

An arts executive with decades of experience leading both a symphony and several museums has been tapped to take the helm of Detroit Opera, its board announced Wednesday.

Patty Isacson Sabee has been named Detroit Opera's next president and CEO, succeeding Wayne S. Brown. She'll be the third person to lead Detroit Opera since the organization's founding in 1971 by the late David DiChiera.

Brown, who has led the company since 2014, announced earlier this year, that he intends to retire by the end of the 2023-24 season. Sabee will begin her new position on Jan. 2.

Brown said he's "thrilled" Sabee was chosen as his successor.

"She is a highly respected leader with a remarkable track record, and I cannot imagine a better outcome of the search process for our organization and community," he said.

Detroit Opera board chairman Ethan Davidson says Sabee "is a transformative, collaborative leader with more than 35 years of experience driving excellence at U.S. arts institutions. With proven leadership and entrepreneurial skills, and knowledge and experience in all aspects of arts management, she is the right match for the Detroit Opera, which has become the destination for progressive opera in the United States."

Isacson Sabee started her career in arts administration at the Seattle Symphony, where she worked in operations and development for more than two decades before serving as interim executive director. Later, she worked for Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), as both director and CEO. Since 2020, she has served as the executive director of Planet World, an immersive language experience in Washington, D.C.

Now, she heads to the Detroit Opera with plans to build on DiChiera's vision for the company as a center for high-quality accessible opera in Detroit under the artistic direction of Yuval Sharon.

“Detroit Opera is one of America’s great cultural treasures,” says Sabee. "I look forward to engaging with the city of Detroit and the people who call it home. This city’s history and creative energy inspires and informs my path, and I am honored to lead the company at this exciting time.”