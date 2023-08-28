Pete Davidson headed to Detroit for his biggest local concert to-date

Comedian Pete Davidson will perform at the Fillmore Detroit on Oct. 19, promoters announced Monday.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster channels at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The use of phones will be strictly prohibited at the all-ages show.

The 29-year-old comic is known for his work on "Saturday Night Live," which he starred on for eight seasons, and his acting career, including the movie "The King of Staten Island" and his Peacock series "Bupkis," both of which were loosely based on his life.

Davidson has also announced an Oct. 21 performance at Kalamazoo's State Theatre. Pre-sales for that show also start at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Davidson's last local show was in Nov. 2019 at the Royal Oak Music Theatre.

