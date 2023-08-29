TEDxDetroit releases roster of speakers for Sept. 28 event

TEDxDetroit has announced its roster of speakers for the Sept. 28 conference at Motor City Sound Board Detroit.

TEDxDetroit is one of the largest and oldest TEDx events worldwide. The Detroit conference will celebrate its 15th year of informative and inventive conversations and idea-focused talks this year. The immersive event will feature a lineup of people from different realms of studies and careers, including entrepreneurs, dancers, poets and comedians.

The roster of speakers this year includes:

Marques McCammon, automotive innovator who's leading the turnaround of ultra-luxury Karma Automotive

David Medina Álvarez, LivaqCEO who is developing the next generation of off-road vehicles with an eye on adventure and sustainability

Anthony Grupido, hailed as "Michigan's Best Magician" by Ch. 2, 4, 7, and WJR Radio, will use magic to deliver a powerful message about the impact social media has on our lives and well-being.

Jason Bressler, chief technology officer at United Wholesale Mortgage, the largest wholesale mortgage lender in the United States.

Dr. Eddie Connor, cancer survivor, international speaker and author of New York Times best-selling book "REACH: 40 Black Men Speak on Living, Leading, and Succeeding."

Quiana "Que" Broden, owner ofCooking With Que,named the best vegan place to eat in Detroit by Hour Detroit Magazine.

Mike & Gina, founders of the New Day Foundation, a nonprofit Michigan cancer support organization, and authors of New York Times best-selling memoir, "The Color of Rain," which inspired a Hallmark movie.

, founders of the New Day Foundation, a nonprofit Michigan cancer support organization, and authors of New York Times best-selling memoir, "The Color of Rain," which inspired a Hallmark movie. Staci Russell, first-generation rodeo athlete who uses her talents to inspire others.

“We try to foster a mixing-pot of possibilities and insights each year with our roster of speakers,” said Charlie Wollborg, curator of TEDx Detroit. “By showcasing unique talents within our community, we can spark one-of-a-kind ideas and elicit greater change and conversations.”

TEDxDetroit 2023

2901 Grand River Ave.

Sept. 28

A roster of confirmed speakers can be found on the TEDxDetroit speaker page at https://www.tedxdetroit.com/speakers-2023/

Standard admission tickets are $100 per person. There is a VIP Preview Night Event that includes a ticket to the VIP Preview Night Event with speakers and special guests, plus a ticket for the TEDxDetroit 2023. Tickets for TEDxDetroit 2023 are still on sale at TEDxDetroit.com