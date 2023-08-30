10 things to do in Metro Detroit over Labor Day weekend

Traditionally seen as summer's last hurrah, Labor Day weekend in Metro Detroit is always packed with fun things to do with family and friends.

Here are 10 ideas for getting out and about in Metro Detroit, including concerts, music festivals and community fairs.

Michigan State Fair at Suburban Collection Showplace

With loads of animals, a beer tent, live bands, a blood drive, a carnival and a circus, the Michigan State Fair has something for everyone. Get competitive with bubble gum-blowing, pie-eating, hula-hooping and hot wing-eating contests. There’s a life-size butter cow, too. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon. General admission starts at $10 per day. 46100 Grand River, Novi. (248) 348-6942. michiganstatefairllc.com.

Peach Festival in Romeo

There will be peaches, of course, but also cider, doughnuts, pies, chocolate, wine, slushies, imported beer and more to eat and drink. This 92nd annual community party also has a carnival, craft show, book sale, garage sale, fine arts, live music, kids activities and much more. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel is the grand marshal of the Hometown Parade, which starts at 1:30 p.m. Labor Day along Main street from Gates to Durham. The festival runs all day Thurs.-Mon. Downtown Romeo. romeopeachfestival.com.

Mussel Beach Music Festival at Cadieux Cafe

Another Labor Day weekend tradition for local music lovers, the Mussel Beach Music Festival is five days of eclectic programming at this historic Belgian bar and restaurant. Some highlights include the Brothers Groove at 9:15 p.m. Fri., Jo Serrapere & the LaFawndas at 9:30 p.m. Sun. and Mark Paul & the Red Flags at 6:30 p.m. Mon. followed by Evan Perri's Post Detroit Jazz Festival Jam Session. 7 p.m. Thurs., 6 p.m. Fri., 5:30 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun.-Mon. $5-$10 per day or $30 for festival pass. 4300 Cadieux, Detroit. cadieuxcafe.com.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats in downtown Royal Oak

It’s all in the name. This outdoor street festival returns to downtown Royal Oak for four days of concerts, visual arts and tons of food and drink, plus fun for kids, opportunities to get active and loads of entertainment. The Detroit News is proud to again sponsor the Kids’ Zone all weekend at the Detroit Institute of Arts Kids’ Stage on E. Fourth Street at S. Main. This year’s concerts include national headliners Joan Jett & the Blackhearts (9:30 p.m. Fri.), Collective Soul and Halestorm (7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sat.), Russell Dickerson (9:30 p.m. Sun.) and Bell Biv DeVoe (7:45 p.m. Mon.). 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sun. and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon. Admission starts at $7 in advance; no admission 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Downtown Royal Oak. (248) 541-7550. artsbeatseats.com.

Detroit Jazz Festival in downtown Detroit

This year jazz drummer, hip-hop producer and Detroit native Karriem Riggs is the festival’s Artist in Residence, performing several times in various iterations throughout the weekend. Other highlights of this year’s free, outdoor Jazz Fest include a tribute to Gretchen C. Valade at 7 p.m. Fri., Regina Carter at 8:55 p.m. Sat., Dee Dee Bridgewater and the DOB Quartet at 7:15 p.m. Sun. and Samara Joy at 6:15 p.m. Mon. Joy won the Best New Artist award at the 2023 Grammys. 6 p.m. Fri., 11:30 a.m. Sat.-Sun. and 11:45 a.m. Mon. Free. Downtown Detroit. (313) 469-6564. Detroitjazzfest.org.

Hamtramck Labor Day Festival in Hamtramck

A hometown street fair that melds cuisine from around the world, vendors, live music and a carnival, the 43rd annual Hamtramck Labor Day Festival has many highlights. In addition to live wrestling at 3 p.m. Sun. and Mon. and a community parade at 1:30 p.m. Mon., the popular "canoe races" return at noon Mon., where representatives from Hamtramck bars will run down the street with a cart while spectators soak them with water balloons, buckets and more. Among the musical highlights are the Polish Muslims at 6:30 p.m. Sun., followed by punk legends the Dead Milkmen at 9:30 p.m. All day Sat.-Mon. Free admission. Jos Campau north of Caniff, Hamtramck. hamtownfest.com

Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly

History buffs, cosplayers, warlocks, fairies and others will gather for merriment at this annual Renaissance Fest, taking place weekends now through Oct. 1. This week’s theme is “Viking Invasion,” with a variety of competitions, including a tattoo and facial hair contests. Enjoy classic fest experiences, too, with giant turkey legs, big mugs of beer, shopping for handmade jewelry and plenty of people watching. Sat.-Mon. $22.95 for ages 13 and older. 12600 Dixie Highway, Holly. (248) 634-5552. michrenfest.com.

Beck and Phoenix at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Experimental hit-maker Beck comes to town this weekend with Grammy Award-winning French band Phoenix as part of their co-headlining “Summer Odyssey” tour. Beck himself has eight Grammys, including two for his 2017 album "Colors" and Album of the Year Grammy for 2014's "Morning Phase." 5:45 p.m. Sat. $45 and up. 33 Bob Seger Blvd., Clarkston. 313presents.com.

Boyz II Men at the Aretha

Hear heartfelt hits from the 1990s when Philadelphia's Boyz II Men return to Metro Detroit for a concert on the Detroit River. The multi-platinum-selling vocal group's latest album is 2017's "Under the Streetlight." They're joined by R&B singer-songwriter Joe and "I Love Your Smile" pop and R&B star Shanice. 8 p.m. Sun. $49.50 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292. thearetha.com.