How and when to get tickets for this year's Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village

One of the most popular, outdoor autumn events in the area, The Henry Ford’s Hallowe’en gatherings in Greenfield Village return in October.

The seasonal tradition is spooky but family friendly, with 1,000 jack-o-lanterns, costumed characters, ghostly performances, horse-drawn carriage rides and harvest markets.

Hallowe’en is set for 4-9:30 p.m. Oct. 5-8, 12-15, 19-22 and 26-29.

General admission Hallowe’en tickets went on sale Wednesday for members at $23 per person, and go on sale for nonmembers on Sept. 6 for $27. Hallowe’en at Greenfield Village regularly sells out in advance.

This year there’s also a Fairly Tale Feast inside the A Taste of History Restaurant and a “harvest supper” at Eagle Tavern. Tickets to both dinners include general admission to Hallowe’en and a timed ticket on the train. Those tickets are also on sale now for members and will go on sale for nonmembers Sept. 6

For tickets to all events, visit thehenryford.org/visit/greenfield-village/events.