Regina Carter, Samara Joy, Karriem Riggins and more ready for Detroit Jazz Festival

For more than 40 years, the Detroit Jazz Festival has carried the spirit and legacy of the city’s jazz scene, and it’s ready to offer another Labor Day weekend filled with live performances at Hart Plaza, Friday-Monday.

The festival is jam-packed with big-name jazz artists on its weekend roster, which starts at 6 p.m. Friday.

Some of these jazz greats include Regina Carter, John Scofield Trio, Louis Hayes Quintet, Kenny Garett Ensemble, Samara Joy and more than 50 other acts. Detroit native Karriem Riggins is the festival’s Artist in Residence, and there will be a tribute to Gretchen C. Valade at 7 p.m. Friday.

It has become the world's largest free jazz festival, featuring world-renowned talent, said Christopher Collins, the president and artistic director of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation.

"I'm a working, touring jazz musician and that's my life," said Collins. "It was in 2011 that the board of the Jazz Festival asked if I could join the board. I saw that there was an opportunity for jazz artists to be directly involved in a jazz festival, and so I took on the job."

Since then, Collins has worked to provide a free jazz festival experience to people across the metro area.

"Jazz festivals have taken quite a hit in the last decades with funding and even ticketed events," said Collins. "But here, people come from all over the world, with almost 325,000 plus people over four days. Sponsorships, grants, and independent donors are why so many people get to attend for free."

And it’s not just the audience that benefits.

"One of our missions is to make sure we're providing the art to everyone, and that means we keep it free," said Collins. "Importantly, we don't rely on the backs of the hundreds of artists or hundreds of technicians, sound crew and production people. They all get paid as they would at any major festival.

"Three of the four National Endowment of the Arts jazz masters this year are Detroit natives: Regina Carter, Kenny Garrett and Lewis Hayes. No city in the world has ever had that happen and they're all performing at the festival," said Collins. "Their presence, along with the unique energy and vision of Karriem Riggins, who is also from Detroit, will highlight an incredible showcase of diverse talent and revolutionary jazz from around the world.

"I love serving the incredibly beautiful, pure, and committed vision of the Detroit Jazz Festival, which is to keep it jazz and keep it free. There's nothing like it on the planet. The difference between jazz and other kinds of music is that jazz is constantly pushing the envelope."

The Detroit Jazz Festival 2023

1 Hart Plaza

Friday-Saturday

Free

For more information, visit www.detroitjazzfest.org.