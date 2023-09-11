Radio veteran Jim "JJ" Johnson to retire Dec. 1 after more than 50 years on air

Come December, Detroit radio will say farewell to one of its most long-running and well-known voices.

Jim "JJ" Johnson announced on his WOMC-FM (104.3) show "JJ and JoAnne" Monday morning that he is retiring from the industry on Dec. 1 after more than 50 years in the Detroit market.

"Major announcement from me and it'll be very brief. Two words: I'm out," he said on the air Monday morning with co-host JoAnne Purtan. "I've been planning this for a while. I will be retiring, my last day here will be the first of December."

Johnson assured fans it was his choice to step away, and not a decision by the station.

"Everyone I have mentioned this to, over the weekend and even around here at the station this morning ... every single person, the first thing they say is 'your choice or theirs' and I'm here to assure you that this is all me. Matter of fact, I think if the station had their way they'd ask me to stick around for a while," he said, and Purtan agreed.

"It's been 52 years ... the thing about doing radio or any kind of media is you kind of have to be here all the time," he said. "I'd like to see the world while I can walk on two legs."

"It's been a gift to work with you," Purtan said Monday morning on air. She's the daughter of radio legend Dick Purtan, who retired in 2010 while in the same time slot at WOMC. "You competed against my dad for years and the fact that I got to sit and learn from you and be a part of a team with you over the last three and a half years ... I can't even tell you how amazing its been for me."

Johnson joined Purtan at WOMC's for the morning show in 2020, replacing former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) news anchor Stephen Clark when he retired from the radio gig. Johnson was previously on the station's midday show. According to Inside Radio, Johnson is a Redford Township native who started on the city's rock stations in the mornings. He was with W4, then WRIF before moving to WLLZ for a long stretch, and later WCSX.