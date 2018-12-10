The 2018 Kresge Artist Fellows. (Photo: Kresge Arts in Detroit)

Detroit – Applications are being accepted for the 2019 Kresge artist fellowships.

Nine $25,000 prizes will be awarded in literary arts and nine will go toward visual arts for emerging and established artists living and working in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The fellowships are funded by The Kresge Foundation and administered by Kresge Arts in Detroit at the College for Creative Studies .

Two $5,000 Gilda Awards for emerging artists also are available. Those awards are named in honor of the late Gilda Snowden. Snowden was one of the 18 inaugural artists to receive a Kresge Artist Fellowship in 2009. She also served as interim chair and professor of Fine Arts at the College for Creative Studies.

Online applications must be submitted before 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 17.

