Tickets went on sale this week for the 30th annual Motor City Comic Con. The pop culture exposition is planned for May 17-19 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. To celebrate three decades of comic book heroes, interesting celebrities and eye-popping cosplay, the event is expected to be bigger than ever this year.

“When Motor City Comic Con was founded back in 1989, it started from my passion for collecting comic books introduced to me by my father,” said convention founder Michael Goldman in a press release. “We had a couple thousand attendees our first year to over 60,000 last year. Our fans have been so supportive over the years and we are grateful. I am happy to be here 30 years later and offering more content and interaction. We plan to continue to grow and impress for another 30 plus years.”

The event has enlisted artist and animator Esad Ribić to create a special 30th edition cover of the 2019 program guide. The lineup of comic guests, exhibitors and celebrity appearances will be announced later.

The Motor City Comic Con will be 12:30-7 p.m. May 17, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. May 18 and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. May 19. Tickets went on sale Tuesday at motorcitycomiccon.com. They’re $30-$40 per day, $80 for an adult weekend pass, $199 for VIP and $10-$20 for kids. All kids 12 and younger get in free May 19.

The Suburban Collection Showplace is at 46100 Grand River in Novi.

