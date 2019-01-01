2018 Motor City Comic Con
Strange bedfellows Scott Jones as Luke Skywalker meets
Strange bedfellows Scott Jones as Luke Skywalker meets Steve Zmijak as Dr. Evil on the convention floor at Motor City Comic Con at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan on May 18, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
No doubt Jillian Terebell as Harley Quinn is up to
No doubt Jillian Terebell as Harley Quinn is up to no good. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"Karate Kid" Cobra Kai bad guy William Zabka, who has
"Karate Kid" Cobra Kai bad guy William Zabka, who has a series on YouTube that follows his character Johnny into adulthood, after losing to Daniel Larusso; Amazing! Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Batman villain Poison Ivy Megan Brazee gives Princess
Batman villain Poison Ivy Megan Brazee gives Princess Jade Smith, 4, a ride through the crowd. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Best to pass on the balloons, as Zack Stone portrays
Best to pass on the balloons, as Zack Stone portrays the terrifying Pennywise clown from the book and movie "It." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Futurama family brought to life by Natalie Bohlinger,
Futurama family brought to life by Natalie Bohlinger, Brad, Aurora, 2 and Blaize, 6 as they make their way down the aisles at Motor City Comic Con. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Complete with one of her dragon children, Stephanie
Complete with one of her dragon children, Stephanie Bulszewicz is Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Actress Kate Flannery, who played Dunder Mifflin Inc.
Actress Kate Flannery, who played Dunder Mifflin Inc. employee Meredith, on "The Office." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bob Ross could not be any prouder as Breanne Cremean
Bob Ross could not be any prouder as Breanne Cremean and her canvas, husband Brian Cremean, portray the bushy-haired host of "Joy of Painting." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Captain America, I'm guessing, makes his way down the
Captain America, I'm guessing, makes his way down the aisles at the Motor City Comic Con at Suburban Collection Showplace. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Caleb Pennington is Molten Freddy from Five Nights
Caleb Pennington is Molten Freddy from Five Nights at Freddy's. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jessica Tashman is a picture perfect "Star Wars" Princess
Jessica Tashman is a picture perfect "Star Wars" Princess Leia. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Expected Motor City Comic Con media guest Margot Kidder's
Expected Motor City Comic Con media guest Margot Kidder's booth was instead set up as a memorial after the "Superman" actress passed away earlier this week. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Actor Oscar Nunez, who played Dunder Mifflin Inc. employee
Actor Oscar Nunez, who played Dunder Mifflin Inc. employee Oscar, on "The Office." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
X-Men leader Charles Xavier and Yvonne Maher as Star
X-Men leader Charles Xavier and Yvonne Maher as Star Trek Next Generation captain Jean-Luc Picard join forces. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tyler Teschke is ready for any atmospheric changes
Tyler Teschke is ready for any atmospheric changes that might occur at the Motor City Comic Con. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lauren Dragneel, Garret Marszalek and Sarah Buttiglieri
Lauren Dragneel, Garret Marszalek and Sarah Buttiglieri in full costumes for Comic Con. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Beth "The Chalk Girl" Zwolski Tobias works on a haunting
Beth "The Chalk Girl" Zwolski Tobias works on a haunting image of Pennywise from the book, movie "It." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Steve Zmijak's Dr. Evil is worth a million dollars,
Steve Zmijak's Dr. Evil is worth a million dollars, at the very least. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Vonnie Bigham is the Mistress of the Dark Elvira.
Vonnie Bigham is the Mistress of the Dark Elvira. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jillian Law as Peggy Carter from Captain America poses
Jillian Law as Peggy Carter from Captain America poses with "Guardians of the Galaxy" tree-like character Groot created by Edward Woolverton. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jedi Amber Sotelo and Sith Katrina Burchill stand together
Jedi Amber Sotelo and Sith Katrina Burchill stand together but only for the Motor City Comic Con. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Tickets went on sale this week for the 30th annual Motor City Comic Con. The pop culture exposition is planned for May 17-19 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. To celebrate three decades of comic book heroes, interesting celebrities and eye-popping cosplay, the event is expected to be bigger than ever this year.

    “When Motor City Comic Con was founded back in 1989, it started from my passion for collecting comic books introduced to me by my father,” said convention founder Michael Goldman in a press release. “We had a couple thousand attendees our first year to over 60,000 last year. Our fans have been so supportive over the years and we are grateful. I am happy to be here 30 years later and offering more content and interaction. We plan to continue to grow and impress for another 30 plus years.”

    The event has enlisted artist and animator Esad Ribić to create a special 30th edition cover of the 2019 program guide. The lineup of comic guests, exhibitors and celebrity appearances will be announced later.

    The Motor City Comic Con will be 12:30-7 p.m. May 17, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. May 18 and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. May 19. Tickets went on sale Tuesday at motorcitycomiccon.com. They’re $30-$40 per day, $80 for an adult weekend pass, $199 for VIP and $10-$20 for kids. All kids 12 and younger get in free May 19.

    The Suburban Collection Showplace is at 46100 Grand River in Novi.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/arts/2019/01/01/motor-city-comic-con-back-30th-year/2461117002/