The Beach Detroit is an interactive art installation from New York-based design studio Snarkitecture. (Photo11: Noah Kalina)

Next month the functional art installation Rainbow City Roller Rink will move out to make room for "The Beach Detroit," another interactive display, this time from New York-based design studio Snarkitecture.

Hosted by Library Street Collective, "The Beach Detroit" will be at 1001 Woodward in downtown Detroit near Campus Martius. The family-friendly, free attraction debuts March 1 and runs through April 14.

Visitors lower into a white enclosure from a ramp and mix in with the “sea” of recyclable, antimicrobial plastic balls. Wade in (no jumping or diving allowed), or watch the fun from two observation piers. The Library Collective explains in a press release issued Wednesday that while there are the expected beach items like deck chairs, umbrellas and lifeguard chairs, these elements “become surreal within an entirely monochromatic environment.”

The Beach Detroit will come to 1001 Woodward in downtown Detroit March 1-April 14. (Photo11: Courtesy of Library Street Collective)

While it is family-friendly, people younger than 18 require a parent or guardian to be present, and no strollers are allowed inside the Beach area. Shoes aren’t allowed and socks are required.

Snarkitecture’s “The Beach” was originally commissioned in 2015 by the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. and has since traveled to Paris, Bangkok and Sydney.

"The Beach Detroit" is produced by Library Street Collective with the help of Cranbrook Art Museum, Bedrock and Quicken Loans Community Fund.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

"The Beach Detroit" by Snarkitecture

1001 Woodward, Detroit

March 1-April 14

Noon-8 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun.

Free

thebeachdetroit.com or (313) 600-7443

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/arts/2019/02/20/interactive-art-installation-beach-made-white-balls-open-downtown/2930980002/