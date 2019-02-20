Interactive art installation “The Beach Detroit” made of white plastic balls to open downtown
Next month the functional art installation Rainbow City Roller Rink will move out to make room for "The Beach Detroit," another interactive display, this time from New York-based design studio Snarkitecture.
Hosted by Library Street Collective, "The Beach Detroit" will be at 1001 Woodward in downtown Detroit near Campus Martius. The family-friendly, free attraction debuts March 1 and runs through April 14.
Visitors lower into a white enclosure from a ramp and mix in with the “sea” of recyclable, antimicrobial plastic balls. Wade in (no jumping or diving allowed), or watch the fun from two observation piers. The Library Collective explains in a press release issued Wednesday that while there are the expected beach items like deck chairs, umbrellas and lifeguard chairs, these elements “become surreal within an entirely monochromatic environment.”
While it is family-friendly, people younger than 18 require a parent or guardian to be present, and no strollers are allowed inside the Beach area. Shoes aren’t allowed and socks are required.
Snarkitecture’s “The Beach” was originally commissioned in 2015 by the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. and has since traveled to Paris, Bangkok and Sydney.
"The Beach Detroit" is produced by Library Street Collective with the help of Cranbrook Art Museum, Bedrock and Quicken Loans Community Fund.
mbaetens@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @melodybaetens
"The Beach Detroit" by Snarkitecture
1001 Woodward, Detroit
March 1-April 14
Noon-8 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun.
Free
thebeachdetroit.com or (313) 600-7443
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.