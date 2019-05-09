The Motor City's newest gallery, Alt Space Detroit, hosts a reception tonight for NYC artist Edie Nadelhaft. (Photo: Edie Nadelhaft)

One of the many signs of Detroit's resurgence is a small explosion in new art galleries, including one opening tonight, Alt Space Detroit, on the city's East Side.

The debut show is "Bovine Portraits in Hexadecimal Hue" by New York artist and curator Edie Nadelhaft. There will be an artist's reception with refreshments from 6-9 p.m.

Alt Space Detroit is the brainchild of Reggie Flowers, who splits his time between New York and the Motor City, and has spent the past several years restoring the 1897 stone house where the gallery is located.

Of this particular series, artist Nadelhaft writes, "''Bovine Portraits' questions the history of portraiture, the concept of personal identity and the impact of an increasingly digital culture on human experience."

The gallery will be open Friday and Saturday as well, and thereafter by appointment.

Edie Nadelhaft: 'Bovine Portraits in Hexadecimal Hue'

May 9

1739 Field, Detroit

6 p.m.-9 p.m. - artist's reception

Additional hours: noon-6 p.m. May 10 & 11; thereafter by appointment

(646) 403-1004

altspacedetroit.org

