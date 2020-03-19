Broadway in Detroit has canceled April runs for two shows coming to Detroit this spring, in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order to temporary close theaters and other venues to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

This includes musician Sting's production of "The Last Ship," scheduled for April 22-26 at Detroit Opera House and "The Color Purple," that was set to hit Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts April 21-26.

Those who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster or through Fisher Theatre Subscriptions or Group Sales offices will be automatically refunded. Those who paid by check through the latter will get a refund check.

Guests who the bought tickets at the Fisher Theatre box office can bring them back for a refund. They can also mail their tickets with their full name, address, phone number and email with a request for a refund to: Fisher Theatre Box Office, Show Refund, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48202.

According to a press statement issued Thursday, Broadway in Detroit plans to continue with all other shows scheduled for after April 26.

Call (313) 872-1000 or visit BroadwayInDetroit.com for more information.

