Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit names Laura Hughes interim director

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit Thursday announced Laura Hughes has been named the institution's new interim director.

She joined MOCAD's Board of Directors last year and was appointed to the Executive Committee two months ago. Hughes has resigned from the board to serve as interim director.

"MOCAD is a reflection of Detroit to the world,” said Hughes in a press release. “I look forward to supporting a dynamic team that is collectively driven to presenting a compelling and nationally-recognized arts program while also keeping attuned to the local Detroit community.”

Hughes has a Bachelor of Arts with High Honors in Anthropology from Brown University and a Masters degree in Public Health, Health Behavior Health Education from the University of Michigan. She is also the founder and principal of Gusto Partners LLC, which aims to create inclusive environments and social change, and the senior director of Technical Assistance with Casey Family Programs.

“Laura will move into this role seamlessly and continue to demonstrate great leadership at MOCAD,” said Elyse Foltyn, chair of the board of directors.

The media alert explains that Hughes' appointment reaffirms the museum’s "commitment to championing equity, inclusion, and positive change in the art world."

In July the art museum board fired former executive director Elysia Borowy-Reeder following charges of abusive treatment and racial harassment by more than 70 former staffers and interns.

MOCAD will continue to search nationally for a new permanent director.

