ArtPrize returns to downtown Grand Rapids. Here's what's different this year

Rejoice, Michigan art lovers. ArtPrize is back.

The world's largest open art competition, known for its large-scale installations and variety of entries, returns Thursday to Grand Rapids and runs through Oct. 3. Last held in 2018, a two-year hiatus for the beloved event turned into three because of COVID-19.

This year's competition -- expected to draw hundreds of thousands to the west side of the state -- will feature the work of 960 artists working in nearly every kind of medium from 30 countries at 167 venues.

Michelle Sider, a mosaic artist from Huntington Woods, is thrilled to be one of this year's competing artists. Her entry, an intricate mosaic called "Blue Heron," is displayed at The Atrium at Uccello's Downtown.

"There's a lot of big buzz around it," said Sider, referring to ArtPrize. "It’s tremendous for Michigan, tremendous for Grand Rapids. It’s beautiful and I think they do it in a lovely way. All sorts of people can see all different kinds of things."

But expect some pandemic-related changes this year. There won't be an awards ceremony to announce the big winners. Instead, the $50,000 grand prize will be announced at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 on WOOD-TV and livestreamed on the station's website, along with the juried awards and design and drive winner.

"The important thing we had to keep in mind is how do we keep as many people safe as possible and what's the best way to do that? And we thought this was the best, most exciting way," said ArtPrize Executive Director Craig Searer.

And instead of voting for favorite entries this year, visitors will pick their favorites with a new digital scavenger hunt-type approach. QR codes will be at each venue, which people will scan with their phones, and prizes will digitally pop up to give away.

There will both monetary prizes -- ranging in size from $250 to $1,500 -- and non-monetary awards. Whoever gets the most prizes will be used to determine the grand prize winner.

Searer said the new approach -- which he said has never been done before elsewhere -- was incorporated after getting feedback from artists who weren't crazy about the old voting format, which felt like a "popularity contest." For artists who were at venues on the Grand Rapids' outskirts with fewer visitors, "they felt left out," said Searer.

"We thought 'How do we create an experience that encourages exploration throughout all of ArtPrize?'" said Searer. "This, we feel, really does that. These QR codes, there are about 150 spread out throughout the boundaries of ArtPrize and $150,000. It's like a digital scavenger hunt. Visitors just award prizes directly to artists that they know or love, or that their work really speaks to them."

ArtPrize, started in 2009, displays art at public parks, museums, galleries, vacant storefronts, bars and on bridges. Searer said on average the competition attracts 250,000 unique visitors and people often visit more than once.

But expect fewer periphery events this year, including no opening ceremony. Searer said they've also limited the number of entries they'll have indoors to reduce crowds. Almost half of this year's venues are outdoors.

"COVID really allowed us to stay hyper-focused on the mission of creating incredible places for artists to install works of arts throughout our three-square miles of downtown," said Searer. "And it really allowed us to stay focused on ArtPrize as an event as opposed to microevents that were happening."

One thing ArtPrize will definitely have, as it always has, is one-of-a-kind art.

Mandy Cano Villalobos, an interdisciplinary artist from Grand Rapids, has a three-dimensional interactive installation called "Portion of Mine" at the Grand Rapids Public Museum that explores the idea of home.

Shaped like a house, the installation will have items inside -- vintage televisions, afghan blankets -- that people will only be able to see, but not access, through a window. She's asking visitors, in turn, to leave items that are their own personal representation of home -- notes, pictures, stuffed animals -- that she'll add to the exterior throughout the competition.

"It's really open to interpretation," said Villalobos. "It's so personal – what we think of when we think of home. That’s an extraordinarily personal thing. I’m less interested in a generic. What is home to you?"

As for Sider, the mosaic artist, she spent more than 100 hours on her "Blue Heron" mosaic. Starting with photos, she then created a full acrylic painting of the heron. Her 18-inch by 28-inch mosaic, featuring a variety of glass from Italy, Pennsylvania and Lansing, is then layered on top. As light hits the glass, the colors change and shimmer.

"The water portion actually feels like it moves because of the way I angled the pieces," said Sider. "The piece changes colors."

ArtPrize was originally supposed to return in 2020 but organizers decided to push it back because of the pandemic. But to get back on its every-other-year schedule, Searer said it'll be back again in 2022.

This year, Searer said they had most artist registrations they've ever had.

"With galleries being closed, museums beings closed, these artists have been yearning for a place to showcase their work," said Searer.

ArtPrize

Sept. 16 to Oct. 3 in Grand Rapids

For a venue map, go to https://www.artprize.org/assets/files/AP2021_Event-Guide-Map.pdf.

For map of outdoor venues, go to https://www.artprize.org/assets/files/AP2021-Map-outdoor.pdf.

For more details, go to https://www.artprize.org/.