COVID, social justice are common themes at this year's ArtPrize

Sick with COVID-19 last Christmas, Michigan artist Douglas Gruizenga didn't want to focus on how he was feeling or his isolation. Instead, he decided to focus on creating a sculpture, "Covid Love."

The three-dimensional sculpture — 7 feet in diameter, 10 feet tall and made of welded aluminum — celebrates the love that holds family, friends and society together during a pandemic, said Gruizenga, who lives in Interlochen. It took him about three months to make.

"It is also a memorial to the millions of loved ones who have died around the world as a result of the COVID virus," said Gruizenga, who said he had a mild case last winter.

"Covid Love" is one of hundreds of pieces of art featured in this year's ArtPrize, which has returned to Grand Rapids for the first time since 2018, and not surprisingly, the pandemic has inspired many entries.

With 880 pieces of art spread out at more than 140 venues across the city until Oct. 3, many are a reflection of the pandemic or lockdown in some way, either the isolation of being in quarantine or how society comes out of the pandemic.

Another popular theme this year is social justice with entries touching on the Black Lives Matter movement or George Floyd.

Steve Loar, a sculptor and woodturner from Grand Rapids, created a piece called “We will raise this wounded world," inspired by both the pandemic and protests that happened last year in the wake of Floyd's death. It's a three-dimensional tombstone-like panel covered in some of the names of the first COVID-19 victims in the U.S.

"Covid deaths may have numbed us, but scores of people have been called to action by the ongoing deaths happening at the hands of police," said Loar in his description. The piece is named after a line from poet Amanda Gorman's inaugural poem, "The Hill We Climb."

Just the names of many entries reflect life over the last 18 months: "Shelter"; "The Many Faces of Quarantine," "Remembering the Old Normal"; "Pandemic Peace Stones" and "Emergence."

Artist William Walther created a 7-foot tall steel sculpture with a wood base called "Through." It's on display on the grounds of the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building U.S. Courthouse.

Walther said the idea for his series and "Through" started a few years ago, with his initial thoughts "about achieving a goal in front of oneself, whether it be about making a varsity team, getting accepted into a university and graduating or any goal," he said. That eventually included getting through a pandemic.

"This piece was fabricated last summer during the lockdown and the thought of it being applicable to the pandemic was definitely on my mind and one of the reasons I chose to fabricate the piece," said Walther.

Still, Walther said he likes to leave his pieces open to interpretation.

"People often come up with more creative and interesting ideas than the original intent," he said.

ArtPrize

Now through Oct. 3 in Grand Rapids

Go to https://www.artprize.org/