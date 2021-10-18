On with the show: Fisher prepares to welcome back audiences after COVID pause

Detroit — Alan Lichtenstein, the longtime executive director of Broadway in Detroit, was on his way to New York from Detroit in March 2020 when he got a text just as his plane was pulling away from the gate: Broadway was shutting down indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lichtenstein, who for 44 years has handled all the programming at Detroit's beloved Fisher Theatre, went to New York anyway. He met up with several Broadway producers and theater owners at Sardi's, a famous Broadway bar, to commiserate.

"We had a wake at Sardi's. We all had a drink," Lichtenstein said.

And then half of the group later tested positive for COVID-19, he said, though Lichtenstein was spared.

It's been that kind of year and a half for Broadway theaters, such as the Fisher, and all of the actors, crew and audiences who love them.

But finally, with the return of Broadway shows in New York along with strict COVID protocols, the Fisher in Detroit will lift its own curtain this week as it gears up to not only kick off a new season but adjust to new ownership. It will welcome audiences back for its first musical in 19 months, "Rent 25th Anniversary Tour," starting Tuesday.

"Nobody thought it was going to last this long," said Lichtenstein, who said the last show held at the Fisher was "Fiddler on the Roof" in March 2020. "I thought we'd actually get open in the fall (of 2020)."

The Fisher's reopening comes at a significant moment for the theater, which dates back to 1928 and was originally a 3,500-seat movie theater. This month marks 60 years since it was converted into a Broadway venue. A celebratory 60th season will kick off next spring.

It's also adjusting to new owners, who say they'll continue to bring big shows to Detroit though they may diversify programming to try to expand the Fisher's audience. London-based Ambassador Theatre Group, one of the largest theater companies in the world with roughly 40 all over Great Britain, some in Germany and 11 in the U.S., bought the Fisher this past spring from its longtime owners, the Nederlander family.

"The main goal is to provide incredible, quality live entertainment to audiences worldwide," said Jamie Budgett, the Fisher's new general manager who is working alongside Lichtenstein. "And the Fisher Theatre is really such an iconic venue. It's amazing to be able to take over its stewardship from the Nederlanders and kind of take it into this new chapter."

But will audiences be ready to come back for live theater after such a long shutdown? Lichtenstein said subscription sales for the 2021-22 season are already up to pre-"Hamilton" levels. He said tickets sales depend on the show, and some years are better than others.

And theater-goers seem to appreciate the Fisher's COVID protocols. Scott Myers, Fisher's marketing director, said ticket sales noticeably picked up when they announced their COVID guidelines in early September, which will require COVID vaccines or negative PCR tests along with masks for all patrons and staff.

"We're all working our protocols so we can get these shows open and people can come see them," Lichtenstein said. "There's a real pent-up demand for people who want to come back into the theater. There's nothing like going to a live show and getting emotionally drawn in with the music and being a part of the crowd."

Marilyn Wolfe of West Bloomfield Township represents part of that demand. A longtime volunteer usher who has brought groups from the Jewish Community Center to the Fisher for decades, Wolfe said she's "so happy" the theater is open again. She was at a rare, free open house at the theater Thursday afternoon.

"We truly missed it," Wolfe said.

Curtain up

Hundreds of theater fans lined up outside the Fisher's trademark brass doors last week for the open house, held to officially welcome the public back. Inside, guests nibbled on appetizers and took tours of the 2,089-seat theater, even stepping on stage to see the orchestra pit and take selfies. A pianist in the lobby played songs from "Rent."

Longtime Broadway in Detroit subscribers Sally and Ron Hildebrandt of Detroit stood at one of the bar-high tables at the open house, waiting to take a tour. The couple did wonder at one point, when the pandemic took hold last year, if theater would come back at all. They donated to funds supporting actors and actresses suddenly out of work.

"We were worried," Sally said.

But on Wednesday, they'll be at the Fisher to see "Rent."

"We love it. Love it," she said.

Opened in November 1928 as a 3,500-seat movie and vaudeville house, the Fisher originally featured Mexican-Indian art, banana trees, a goldfish pond, even wandering macaws that audience members fed by hand, according to the Fisher's website.

But all that changed in 1961 when D.T. Nederlander and his sons decided to convert the theater into a Broadway venue, giving it a complete mid-century makeover. Marble, Indian rosewood and walnut paneling give the Fisher its distinctive look, still in place to this day, along with crystal and bronze decorative work.

"When they redid it in '61, they wanted something different that nobody had," Myers said.

The Fisher's stage is surprisingly small, which is why some bigger shows, such as "Wicked," play at the Detroit Opera House.

"If we do have a show that's big, that show will need to find places to store their props, so they'll hang them from the rafters on the side of the stage," Myers said. "If you see a show where someone is in a bed and they get out of bed and that bed goes off stage, I guarantee it's strung up and hung above people's heads until the next time they have to use it."

By the time the Fisher opened in 1961, it had 23,000 subscribers. It eventually hit a high of 45,000 subscribers in the late 1960s, the largest subscription base in the country, said Lichtenstein. It also premiered shows such as "Hello, Dolly!" and "The Wiz" before they made it to Broadway.

"For the first 10 years it was open, it was open 52 weeks a year," Lichtenstein said. "It was the largest theater outside of New York at the time. This was before they converted theaters like the Fox."

The decision to sell the Fisher by Joseph Nederlander, who died in May at age 88, came down to not wanting to leave the theater "in limbo," said Lichtenstein.

"The kids weren't interested in running it, so he figured he'd sell it," Lichtenstein said.

With the new owners, Lichtenstein said there will be some physical upgrades, including to the bar areas. Summer storms that flooded cultural venues across Detroit also flooded the Fisher's basement with more than 4 feet of water.

"It was all in the basement. It was all mechanical," Lichtenstein said.

Patrons also for the first time will be served cocktails in actual glasses, instead of the plastic traveler cups the Fisher previously used.

That's something "we do at all of our theaters worldwide," Budgett said.

But AGT will try to bring in a new range of programs and possibly reach out to new audiences, Budgett said. One example is a jazz show with musician Marion Meadows that was held at the Fisher in early October. It was the first time jazz was held there.

"But the heart and soul is not going to change," Budgett said. "We're predominantly still going to be a touring Broadway house and the touring Broadway season will still be our main focus."

New season

"Rent" — which has a Detroit connection in that it was originally produced by Detroit native Jeffrey Sellers of "Hamilton" fame — will kick off the Fisher's return to Broadway shows, but the 2021-22 season officially opens with "Pretty Woman" Nov. 2-14. The new season also includes "Hadestown," "What the Constitution Means to Me," "Hairspray" and "An Officer and a Gentleman."

And Detroit and Motown will figure prominently in the new season with "Ain't Too Proud," the Tony-nominated musical that tells the story of the Temptations and their rise from five guys from Detroit to music superstars.

"That's going to be one of the highlights of the season," Lichtenstein said.

And even with the COVID protocols — which are in place in part because touring companies require all staff to be vaccinated along with the audience — they're a "small price to pay" to be back in person, experiencing theater, said Budgett.

The last 19 months "have been really tough," he said. "I've been walking around cold, dark, empty theaters because all my team has been off work. I was left to ensure the building stayed standing. ... So it's amazing to finally see this place open and see people back in."

Once audiences settle into a show, it won't change the Broadway experience, Lichtenstein said.

"Everyone seems ready to come back," he said. "They're chomping at the bit a little bit."

A Fisher Theatre timeline

November 1928: The Fisher opens as a movie and vaudeville house with 3,500 seats with a Mexican-Indian aesthetic.

October 1961: D.T. Nederlander and his sons begin managing and booking productions for the newly redesigned Fisher Theatre, now a 2,089-seat Broadway theater.

November 1963: "Hello, Dolly!" premieres at the Fisher.

April 1978: "The Wiz" premieres at the Fisher.

March 2020: The Fisher shuts down because of COVID-19.

March 2021: The Fisher is sold by the Nederlander family to Ambassador Theatre Group.

October 2021: Musicals return Oct. 19 after a 19-month shutdown with "Rent 25th Anniversary Tour."