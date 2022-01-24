Omicron deals local museums, cultural venues latest hurdle: 'It's relentless'

Michigan's fourth COVID-19 surge is throwing yet another curveball at Metro Detroit's already struggling cultural venues, forcing them to cancel performances, concerts and tours while they're still trying to lure patrons back in the door.

From the Detroit Symphony Orchestra to Broadway in Detroit, the region's museums, concert facilities and cultural institutions continue to try to find their footing nearly two years into the pandemic but haven't been able to avoid omicron's impact. Most venues, some of which just reopened again for in-person programming last fall, already have strict COVID protocols in place that require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test but they're trying to assure patrons that their facilities are safe.