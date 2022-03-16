Detroit painter's career exploded after 'Critical Race Theory' piece. Now what?

Standing in his light-filled studio in a large house on West Grand Boulevard, Detroit painter Jonathan Harris leans in to take a look at one of his latest paintings which depicts a woman in a head scarf, wrapped in an American flag. It’s nearly done.

The painting is part of a new series Harris is creating, “I Pledge Allegiance,” which explores the idea of what it means to be American. Next to the friend in the hijab is a portrait of another friend, who is Asian. Harris started each painting with a photo and then created an outline on canvas with a Sharpie. From there he used an oil base enamel paint, which he pours.