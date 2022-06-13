Detroit Institute of Arts adds Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' masterpiece to fall exhibit

For the first time in more than a decade, Vincent van Gogh's iconic "Starry Night" painting will be on display in the United States as part of a blockbuster exhibit that opens this fall at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

"Starry Night," one of two nighttime paintings Van Gogh created while living in Arles, France from 1888-89, will be on loan from Paris's Musée d’Orsay. It'll be one of more than 70 Van Gogh paintings on display at the DIA as part of its "Van Gogh in America" exhibit opening Oct. 2.

"Starry Night," also known as "Starry Night Over the Rhône," depicts twinkling stars, a couple walking arm-in-arm and reflections of gas lighting on the Rhône, a well-known river in France. It was last on display in the United States in 2011.

"Van Gogh in America," which will run through Jan. 23, is slated to be the largest-scale exhibition in the United States of Van Gogh's work in a generation. It's timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the DIA's purchase of van Gogh's 1887 "Self-Portrait" in 1922. Purchased at an auction in New York, the DIA was the first American museum to purchase a Van Gogh painting for its collection. The DIA now has five.

The exhibition will delve into "how America’s view of Van Gogh’s work evolved during the first half of the 20th century and his rise to cultural prominence in the United States," wrote the museum in a press release.

"Despite his work appearing in over 50 group shows during the two decades following his American debut in the 1913 International Exhibition of Modern Art (commonly known as the Armory Show), it was not until 1935 that Van Gogh was the subject of a solo museum exhibition in the United States," according to the DIA.

Around that same time, Irving Stone’s novel, "Lust for Life," a biography of Van Gogh based on his letters with his brother, Theo, was published. A film adaptation was directed by Vincente Minnelli in 1956.

Tickets for "Van Gogh in America" will go on sale July 12 for DIA members and Aug. 30 for the general public.

The exhibit will open roughly a month after an immersive digital display of Van Gogh's art, "Immersive Van Gogh Detroit," now running in Detroit is scheduled close in early September.

