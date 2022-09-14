All eyes are on the ArtPrize

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Troy Ramos finds artistic inspiration in unusual places. Abandoned sites throughout metro Detroit yield both ideas and materials that the Livonia-based artist later incorporates in his thought-provoking sculptures.

Past finds have included a pipe discovered behind an abandoned mall on the city’s west side, discarded chairs, string, even a large golden wheel culled from a pile of trash. “I wanted to take an object we think of as ugly or useless and one that has no perceived value, function or beauty and change the way we look at it,” he said.

Eight of Ramos’ found-object sculptures are among the more than 730 works by approximately 750 artists from 15 countries featured as part of ArtPrize 2022, which opens Thursday in Grand Rapids. The artist spent last weekend setting up the works, collectively known as “Abandoned,” on the city’s Gillett Bridge and is excited to be a part of the event for the third time.

The Battle Creek native has lived all over the country and studied in the U.K. He moved to metro Detroit in 2017.

“I’ve always been fascinated with the city,” he said. “After seeing the changes in the last 10 years I decided it was something I wanted to be closer to and a part of.”

He cites the music of avant-garde composer John Cage as a “huge” influence. As part of the works, which are built onto bases in his metro Detroit studio, he also marks an object’s original location on a map and captures the sound of its found environment. Passing cars, helicopters and people talking join birds and crickets and are woven together in an urban symphony that visitors can access via QR code and the artist’s YouTube channel.

Ramos’ work “considers the act of abandonment and challenges the definitions of beauty and function,” he said. “The overall concept is an exploration of the meaning and function of objects.”

Birmingham artist Kat Quay is new to the event and to the state. She and her husband – a Detroit native –recently moved to Michigan from Austin, Texas. She had heard about ArtPrize from a former college advisor, a Michigan native, and was excited to be able to participate this year. “It’s something that has always been on my radar,” she says.

Like Ramos, she installed her 3-D work “Memory Palace” at the DeVos Place convention center last weekend. Composed of server racks, mesh grids and floor plans of places she has lived and loved, the 84- by 48-inch work is a nod to both Detroit’s manufacturing history and her more personal past. Time working for large data companies also plays a part in the piece, she explains.

“I’m fascinated by how all data collected is meaningless unless you know what you’re looking for,” she said.

Challenging Perceptions

Held at some 150 indoor and outdoor venues throughout the city, ArtPrize has long prided itself on challenging perceptions.

“From the beginning it has provoked discussion,” said spokesperson Karie Sprygada. First held in 2009, the event is the brainchild of Grand Rapids entrepreneur Rick DeVos and was designed to be a “new type of citywide event intended to disrupt typical highly curated art prizes,” she said.

The idea “was simple but striking: to create an art competition open to anyone willing to submit work and to award the world’s largest art prize, of $250,000 that year, to a participating artist based solely on votes from the public present at the event,” she explains. “A signature of that first ArtPrize, and every ArtPrize since then, is the voting engagement through the ArtPrize app. Visitors to Grand Rapids who experience the art get to register their opinions on what moves them.”

That format has brought criticism, with some calling the event “the American Idol of art.” Sprygada counters that the event was designed to be inclusive.

“ArtPrize is an open, independently organized international art competition that celebrates artists working in all mediums from anywhere in the world, and is open to any creative with an artwork to enter and a venue willing to host it,” she said. “ArtPrize not just for “anyone” it’s for “everyone”… we encourage all participants to step outside of their comfort zones and spark conversations about what art is and why it matters.”

Post-pandemic plans

The event, which Sprygada calls “an ever-evolving experiment” returned in 2021 after a three-year pandemic hiatus. Adjustments were made to “change the way people interacted with ArtPrize, create a more meaningful connection and spark conversations between artist and visitor,” she said.

Building on that concept, visitors this year will have the opportunity to create a visitor profile that allows them to interact with the art and city by recognizing their favorite artists and artworks through an interactive map. This visitor-curated information will be used to award more than 400 daily and weekly monetary prizes.

“Our goal is to encourage visitors to become patrons of the arts and continue to interact and support artists they love outside of the 18 days of ArtPrize,” she said.

This year the event will resume its annual format and also bring back in-person educational activities, including artist panel discussions and lectures, drop-in and open studios, hands-on workshops and docent-led walking tours. Other changes include a new digital category that includes entries that can be displayed electronically through a screen such as TVs, tablets, by projection or through similar equipment.

“As technology advances, we are seeing more and more digital entries each year,” explains Craig Searer, ArtPrize executive director. “We are excited to add the new digital category for our artists. We can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

Looking forward

ArtPrize features both public and juried categories and a total of $450,000 awarded to artists in the form of prize money and grants, said Sprygada. Daily and weekly winners will be announced via social media. Larger awards will be announced on Sept. 30 during an awards ceremony live broadcast.

This year, artists will also choose a $12,500 Artist-to-Artist award, “giving the artists themselves a voice to select who they believe has presented the best work.”

Troy Ramos says he’s grateful to have received grants for his ArtPrize work — his sculptures have been chosen by the organizers as a Featured Public Project — and is among the many looking forward to the 18-day event. He especially enjoys discussing what he’s made and hearing people’s observations. “To me it’s just lines and shapes and colors and that’s enough on its own,” he explains.

While setting up last weekend, a number of people stopped to talk to him about the process behind his work and what they thought it was about.

“Everyone takes something different away from it,” he said. “I love that.”

ArtPrize key 2022 dates

Sept. 15: Opening day

Sept. 16: Community kickoff, with live music, food, drinks, and entertainment in Calder Plaza

Sept. 21-23: Opening of “Grand Rapids Tech Week and Midwest House”

Sept. 30: Closing celebration with awards at Studio Park

Oct. 2 : Closing day

To create a visitor profile, go to artprize.org/visitorlanding. For maps and more details on the event, go to www.artprize.org.