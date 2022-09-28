Henry Ford Museum retires Civil War Remembrance program

The Henry Ford is officially retiring its Civil War Remembrance program after suspending the program due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, known for its historic presenters, musicians and re-enactments, has been an annual tradition at The Henry Ford for 30 years.

The decision to end the program wasn’t an easy one, said Vice President of Venues and Affairs John Neilson in a new release sent Wednesday.

“Operationally, we no longer have the capacity to present an event of this magnitude, given the number of internal and external resources necessary to produce the program at the high level that both our guests and institution have grown accustomed to over time,” Neilson said.

In January Henry Ford also retired their historic Maker Faire Detroit event, which brought together inventors, craftsmen and artists to show off their talents. Maker Faire Detroit was “not sustainable,” according to The Detroit News, due to the amount of people required to staff the event.

Neilson said The Henry Ford is prioritizing staffing in the most effective manner.

“It is a high priority for us to steward our resources efficiently and effectively and to work thoughtfully and diligently to provide the very best in thematic programming and events for all who visit,” he said.