QLine beckons riders to 'Gogh' to the Detroit Institute of Arts

The Detroit News

The Detroit Institute of Arts has teamed with Detroit’s M-1 Rail to wrap all six QLine streetcars with works of art by Vincent Van Gogh in advance of the DIA’s upcoming "Van Gogh in America" exhibit.

The streetcars, which are currently free to all riders, will be wrapped for the length of the exhibit and visitors are encouraged to “Gogh to the DIA” to get to the museum.

“The DIA was the first museum in the country to purchase a Van Gogh and this exhibition tells a uniquely Detroit story,” said DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons in a press release. “We are excited to be able to partner with the M-1 Rail, a uniquely Detroit transportation system, to highlight this exhibition and bring visitors to the museum for this once-in-a-generation exhibition.”

The exhibit, “Van Gogh in America, “opens Oct. 2 and celebrates the DIA’s status as the first public museum in the United States to purchase a painting by Vincent van Gogh, titled “Self-Portrait.” On the 100th anniversary of its acquisition, visitors will be able to view 74 Van Gogh works from around the world.

Ticket prices range from $7-$29. Admission is discounted for adult residents of Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties.