Artist Spotlight: Adnan Charara

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Adnan Charara

Aesthetic: Colorful and cartoonish, but with a layer of social commentary. He works in a variety of mediums including paintings, drawings and sculpture.

Background: While he currently lives in Detroit, Charara is a Lebanese-American who has also made his home in Seattle, Boston and elsewhere. He was nominated for a Smithsonian Fellowship, was honored by the Arab American Chamber of Commerce and has served on boards at art institutions across the globe.

The latest: Charara’s latest show is “Lunacy” at Galerie Camille in Detroit. Described by the gallery as “a strong look at our collective struggles, emotional challenges seen through the lens of lunacy,” the exhibition is three years in the making. The show, which runs Oct. 21-Nov. 19 also features works by French artist Michael Erussard, curated by Charara. Galerie Camille is at 4130 Cass, Suite C in Detroit. Visit galeriecamille.com for more information.

Melody Baetens