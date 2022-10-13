Detroit Opera artistic director Yuval Sharon named ‘Director of the Year’

Later this fall, Musical America will name Detroit Opera artist director Yuval Sharon the “2023 Director of the Year” at their classical music awards show.

The ceremony for the 62nd annual Musical America Awards will be broadcast on Facebook Live on Dec. 4. The award honors classical music artists and leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the performing arts industry.

A press release about the honor describes Sharon as being “among the most in-demand and innovative names in opera today.”

"Yuval Sharon is renowned for his dazzling artistic innovation," writes Musical America's John Fleming. "In 2010, he founded The Industry, a Los Angeles company devoted to experimental work; he was the first American director to work at the Bayreuth Festival, with his 2018 staging of 'Lohengrin.' Now, as artistic director of Detroit Opera, he is taking the 51-year-old company in a bold, new direction."

Last month Sharon was name dropped on the Time100 Next list, which recognizes 100 rising stars from industries across the globe.