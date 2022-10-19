Ofrendas at the DIA honor impact immigrants have on Detroit

Las ofrendas are back at the Detroit Institute of Arts for its annual "Ofrendas: Día de los Muertos 2022," Day of the Dead, exhibit.

A holiday dedicated to honoring loved ones, the ofrenda, or offering, is the star of the show as it serves as an altar honoring the lives of those who have died with some of their favorites things, such as mementos, photos and food.

Georgina García and Stephanie Peña of the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation said they drew inspiration for their ofrenda from the impact immigrants have on Detroit communities.

García said last year she created an ofrenda dedicated to the immigrants who made southwest Detroit a better place, and this year she and Peña took it a step further.

“This year, we decided to honor those immigrants who made Detroit and Metro Detroit their homes,” García said.

García said MexicantownCDC, a nonprofit organization that has worked to enrich communities across southwest Detroit since 1992, made a public call for residents to send in photos of their loved ones who immigrated to Detroit.

“We had a good response,” García said. “The people who send us pictures of their loved ones thank us for doing this.”

The monarch butterfly’s annual migration through central Mexico occurs during Día de los Muertos, García said.

“Inspired by this coincidence, our altar is dedicated to the paths traversed by immigrants throughout North America, from the individuals who take the treacherous leap to seek opportunity to the families with roots on both sides because an imaginary line dispossessed them of their land,” she said.

Also inspired by the legacy and importance of her ancestors, Grosse Pointe-based sculptor Sandra Osip has an ofrenda on display honoring grandmothers.

Osip said her ofrenda honors all the grandmothers and matriarchs of communities.

“‘Vanity’ is a jewelry box of personal prized possessions of a grandmother whose ghostly image remains in the mirror of the vanity,” Osip said.

Osip said she lost both of her grandmothers at a young age, and said she's driven and inspired by the memories she has.

The green moss covered ofrenda represents the circular path of life, with nature reclaiming all material items.

“After years, nature has now reclaimed these personal prized possessions but the beautiful memories of our grandmothers still exist in our memories,” Osip said.

'Ofrendas: Celebrating el Dia de Muertos 2022'

Detroit Institute of Arts 5200 Woodward Ave.

Sept. 24 - Nov. 6

Exhibit free with admission.

Admission free for all Wayne, Oakland and Monroe County residents.