Alonzo King Lines Ballet opens Detroit Opera dance series with 'Deep River'

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit Opera is opening its 2022-23 dance series this weekend with its debut presentation of Alonzo King Lines Ballet. The San Francisco-based contemporary ballet company will be performing “Deep River,” a soulful new work fused with Black spirituals created in celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary.

“It’s beautiful movement, the dancers are stellar,” said Detroit Opera Artistic Advisor for Dance Jon Teuwissen. “He has incredible artists both in terms of their ballet technique and in their ability to emote.”

King said, on the highest level, “Deep River” is about looking at human beings as the pinnacle of creation.

“Human beings have psycho-physiological features… that are nuclear centers which can take us to unlimited potential,” he said. “Love is real, and the fact that it is exists is a miracle, and that if it’s cultured and given attention, it can bring illumination.”

The work is set to a score by jazz pianist, composer and MacArthur Fellow Jason Moran, sung by Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer.

“(Alonzo King) is basically a philosopher, and all his work is very spiritual,” Teuwissen said.

In his choreography, King draws on deeply rooted cultural traditions, imbued with classical ballet. He said he approaches ballet as more of a science than as a style, based on the principles of scientist and mathematician Nicolaus Copernicus and nature.

“It’s really addressing the planets, moons, suns and stars, gravity, physics that we understand, the push down, push up,” King said. “It’s the mechanics that we look at.”

The company will also offer a contemporary master class Saturday from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Detroit Opera House, open to immediate-to-advanced level dancers ages 12 and up. The class is free with a ticket to the performance or $25 without.

Alonzo King LINES Ballet marks the beginning of the first full season of dance presentations at the Detroit Opera House in three years, following the pandemic.

The rest of the 2022-23 dance series includes:

Dec. 2-4: Mark Morris Dance Group: “The Hard Nut” (an interpretation of “The Nutcracker”)

Feb. 17-19: Ballet Preljocaj: “Swan Lake”

March 17-19: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

April 29-30: The State Ballet of Georgia

For the series’ opening, Teuwissen said King is a unique choreographer with a distinctive voice whose work should be seen.

“If you go to see an Alonzo King ballet,” he said, “you’re going to be transported to a different place.”

Alonzo King Lines Ballet

7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Detroit Opera House

1526 Broadway, Detroit.

Run time is approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets start at $29. For more information, visit www.detroitopera.org.