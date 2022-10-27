ArtPrize bows out in favor of new format, partnership

Mark Hicks

About 13 years after its debut and more than $6 million in awards and grants, the renowned ArtPrize contest in west Michigan will bow out and a new format will take its place through a partnership, officials announced Thursday.

The effort, slated to be called "ArtPrize 2.0," is expected to "build upon the legacy of the international art competition," representatives said in a statement.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the city of Grand Rapids and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University are leading the initiative.

"While there are certainly mixed emotions, we know the time is right to conclude the original ArtPrizeexperiment and open up space for new energy and creativity," said Rick DeVos, ArtPrize founder and chairman. "We are thrilled that the partnership of DGRI, KCAD, and the City of Grand Rapids is stepping forward to continue to produce an incredible fallevent."

Known for an open structure, ArtPrize has held 13 events since its inception and awarded more than $6 million through public votes, juried awards and grants, officials said Thursday.

Over 18 days, art is exhibited throughout Grand Rapids in venues such as public parks, museums, galleries, storefronts, bars and even bridges. The competition annually awarded $450,000 to artists.

"The ArtPrize board of directors expresses deep appreciation to the entire community for 13 years of partnership and support as it winds down its operations. What started as an experiment in 2009 quickly became something more, and we have an entire community to thank for embracing the ArtPrize idea and taking it to amazing heights,” said DeVos. "Together, we were able to stimulate thought and creativity by celebrating art, supporting artists, exploring familiar and not-so-familiar venues, and starting entirely new conversations."Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss added: “Every destination community has a destination event that captures the spirit and aspirations of that community. For us, ArtPrize has been a manifestation of the independent creative spirit that defines Grand Rapids, and has captured the imagination of people from around the world. Rick DeVos and the ArtPrize Board have laid out a roadmap and a foundation that we’re grateful for and excited to build upon."

