New immersive exhibition goes inside King Tut's tomb

An ancient Egyptian tomb will be brought to life with a new immersive art experience that takes people on a journey through the underworld with an exhibit that opens in Detroit on Friday.

“Immersive King Tut,” presented by Lighthouse Immersive, a Toronto-based company behind the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the “boy king” tomb in 1922.

The exhibit, which runs through Jan. 2, 2023, will feature state-of-the-art imagery of Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s golden mask, ornately decorated coffin and painted burial chamber.

“Immersive King Tut uses stunning visuals to tell the story of the Amduat, an important ancient Egyptian funerary text, thought to be the oldest known illustrated story, that was depicted on the tombs of pharaohs,” according to Lighthouse Immersive in a press release.

Tutankhamun was the last member of his royal family to rule during the end of the 18th Dynasty. He was about 9 years old when he took the thronearound 1332 B.B. and ruled until his death in 1323 B.C. at 19. His tomb was discovered by archeologist Howard Carter.

Corey Ross, exhibition producer, said the discovery of King Tut’s tomb once held the attention of the world.

“Over the past one hundred years, the magnificent artifacts from his tomb have drawn millions of visitors eager to see the grandeur and splendor of Egypt’s most famous leader,” he said. “This captivating experience will use sight and sound to transport visitors more than 3,000 years into the past in a groundbreaking way that only Lighthouse Immersive can.”

Lighthouse Immersive has partnered with the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs, United Exhibits Group and International Foundation of Fine and Decorative Arts to bring the exhibit to fruition.

“Immersive King Tut” highlights one of the most important elements of ancient Egyptian civilization, which is the journey of the deceased during the 12 hours of the night undertaken by the most famous kings of ancient Egypt, Tutankhamun” said Dr. Hazem Attiatalla of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs in the release.

Former patrons of Lighthouse Immersive can plan to see new animation technology that will drastically improve the quality of the show, said project leader at Cocolab Cesar Moheno-Pla in the release.

“We’ve developed ground-breaking animation techniques that will give the feeling of a true immersive experience; visitors will feel like they’re exploring the tombs of ancient Egypt,” Moheno-Pla said.

“Immersive King Tut’” also features a strong narrative that goes beyond simply showcasing the grandeur of ancient Egypt.

“The story will help guests journey with King Tutankhamun as he faces nightly battles in the afterlife to emerge triumphant when morning comes,” Moheno-Pla said.

abenavides-colon@detroitnews.com

Immersive King Tut

311 E. Grand River, Detroit

Lighthouse Artspace Detroit

Tickets: $29.99 and up; visit kingtutexhibit.com.