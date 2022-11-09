'Absolutely electric' cast brings 'Hamilton' back to the Fisher

One of the biggest pop culture phenomena in music and stage is returning to Detroit's Fisher Theatre for a second run.

"Hamilton," the award-winning, wildly popular musical about the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton, starts its run of two dozen dazzling performances Tuesday.

Nothing about the show is typical, from the use of rap music to its meteoric rise to massive popularity. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda — a 42-year-old who has gone on to win every award from a Tony to Pulitzer Prize and has become a household name — "Hamilton" tells the story of this country via the lens of the people who live in it now and employs hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway music to do so.

"Get ready to have a roller coaster of emotions in this show. Get ready to laugh, get ready to cry, get ready to really revel in these performances and also the work of the Founding Fathers," said Nikisha Williams, who plays Elizabeth "Eliza" Hamilton, one of the Schuyler sisters who marries the nation's first Secretary of the Treasury. While she admits she's biased, Williams says the cast that is bringing "Hamilton" to the Fisher is "absolutely electric."

"That's a beautiful thing to see, all these different ethnicities and colors on the stage talking about freedom, talking about acceptance, having conflict and resolving conflict as a country," she said.

Williams is a Memphis native who has played understudy for many of the top female roles in "Hamilton" in the past, as well as worked on other major productions like "The Color Purple." She said it's fun to play the empathetic Eliza and show her as being strong and funny.

"I have played all three sisters before, so it's really nice coming into it this time having a familiarity with Eliza but really being able to put my own personality into it, because before as an understudy I was just making sure the show was still going on, in a sense. But now that I have the role, I can bring my own sense of self, my own personality, things that I have gone through."

Williams will play opposite New York native Pierre Jean Gonzalez who portrays Alexander Hamilton. Ta’Rea Campbell, who has played Nala in “The Lion King” on Broadway, will play her sister Angelica Schuyler. Jared Dixon plays Aaron Burr and Jen Sese has the roles of Peggy Schuyler and Alexander's mistress, Maria Reynolds.

The cast seen in Detroit also includes Neil Haskell as King George III, a former “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant who was in the ensemble cast of the original “Hamilton” production.

Since "Hamilton" last came to town, many more people have seen the show and became familiar with it, thanks to the live stage recording released on Disney+ in 2020. American Film Institute called it one of the best films of the year and it was nominated for Golden Globes and won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Still, there's plenty of reason to see it live, or see it live again, says Williams.

"There's going to be a different (cast) and they're bringing different intentions and different energies and different perspectives and parts of their personality, which I think elevates in a way that will make it exciting for people to see it again," she said.

In Detroit, "Hamilton" runs 2 hours and 45 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. There will be an open-caption performance at 8 p.m. Nov. 20 and an American Sign Language performance at 8 p.m. Nov. 27.

Masks, proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test are no longer required for entry.

'Hamilton'

Tuesday-through Dec. 4

8 p.m. daily with 2 p.m. Sat. and Sun. matinees (no shows on Nov. 24 or 28)

Fisher Theatre

3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit

(313) 872-1000 or Broadwayindetroit.com

Remaining tickets start at $129

Download the "Hamilton" app for info on the limited $10 ticket lottery