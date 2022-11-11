Wayne State's Hillberry Theatre to close Nov. 20

Detroit — The curtain is coming down on Wayne State University's Hillberry Theatre.

The university will close the theater after its last play is performed on Nov. 20, 2022, officials said. Its historic building will then house the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center, set to open in February.

"There is a great sense of readiness, joy, and anticipation that everyone is feeling,” Mary Anderson, chair of the university's Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, said Monday in a statement. "We do not feel that we are saying goodbye to the former Hilberry space, so much as we are making way for the incredible opportunity to build the Valade, a world-class jazz center that will feature our extraordinary educational music programming and also welcome guests from all over the world."

The theater's closing ends a 58-year run that included more than 600 productions. Its last production, William Shakespeare's "The Merry Wives of Windsor," begins Friday and runs through Nov. 20.

The Hillberry was built in 1917 at 4743 Cass Avenue near Forest Avenue as the First Church of Christ Scientist, according to the university. Wayne State bought the building in 1961 for $250,000 and remodeled the church’s 60-foot stage and 1,512-seat auditorium into a 532-seat theater.

The university later renamed the building after Wayne State’s fourth president, Clarence B. Hilberry, and reopened it in January 1964. The theater's first play was Shakespeare 400, in honor of the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s birth.

