Queens dominate new Broadway in Detroit 2023-24 season with 'Six,' 'Frozen' and 'Wicked'

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

An army of queens is taking over Detroit next year with a new Broadway in Detroit season that features “Six,” “Frozen” and “Wicked,” plus a new gender-swapped female-leading production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company.” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” round-out the rest of the 2023-24 season, with another production yet to be announced.

“We’ve got a variety of things… shows that are going to appeal to every different lover of theater, from the big spectacle to the insightful, inspiring play,” said Scott Myers, Broadway in Detroit marketing director. “There’s something for everybody and families.”

The queens begin their reign early in May of 2023 with “Six,” a Broadway hit that opened in New York last year and won the Tony award for Best Original Score. The show stars the six wives of King Henry VIII in a Spice Girls-like pop concert that tells their sides of the story.

“It’s incredible (with) high energy, fantastic performances and music,” said Broadway in Detroit General Manager Jamie Budgett. “It has you rocking in your seat from start to finish.”

“Frozen” brings Disney’s Oscar-winning global sensation to the stage. It tells the story of Arendelle’s royal sisters Queen Elsa and Princess Anna, as they navigate their strained relationship tested by Elsa’s secret magical powers. In addition to the film’s popular songs, the stage musical expands the score with a dozen new numbers, plus over-the-top special effects, sets and costumes.

Though technically witches, the figurative queens of Oz return to Detroit in one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, “Wicked,” celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023. Like “Six,” the show tells a well-known story from a different perspective, with the witches of Oz turning “The Wizard of Oz” on its head.

More minimalistic “Company” is perhaps one of the season’s lesser-known shows but continues the year’s girl-power theme. The traditional story of the 1970 musical follows Bobby, a 35-year-old bachelor, as he navigates the pressures of singlehood surrounded by married friends. The revival, however, changes Bobby – now “Bobbie” – into a bachelorette, sharing the same story from a female perspective and set in the 21st century. The show won five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

“By swapping the gender of Bobby, it gives it a whole new sort of meaning, which is kind of amazing,” Budgett said.

The musical features some of Sondheim’s best songs, including “Being Alive” and “The Ladies Who Lunch.”

In another gender-swapping role, “Mrs. Doubtfire,” based on the hit 1993 film, tells the story of a newly-divorced father who pretends to be an elderly Scottish nanny to spend more time with his kids. The musical is set in modern times and is hilarious, according to Myers.

“It’s really brilliant in the way that they just really nailed the physical comedy of a Broadway musical,” he said. “For people who love that, this is going to be the show to see. It’s a lot of fun.”

The season closes with “To Kill a Mockingbird” in one of Broadway in Detroit’s rare straight plays. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning Harper Lee novel, it explores the depths of American racism, told from the perspective of a young girl.

“It’s a play that’s been done many times, but this adaptation is a fantastic production and is obviously an incredible story as well,” Budgett said.

Still recovering from pandemic disruptions, the 2023 season is starting unusually early, but Myers said 2024-25 series should return to its traditional fall/spring format.

New this year is the availability of a lower-priced subscription package for $289 on the Fisher Theatre’s Balcony 2 level; other subscriptions range from $439-$999. Subscription renewals are ongoing until Dec. 11, then new subscriptions will be on sale Dec. 12. Individual and group ticket sales will be available at a later date.

Most shows will perform at the Fisher Theatre inside the Fisher Building at 3011 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. “Frozen” and “Wicked” will perform at the Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit. For tickets and details visit www.broadwayindetroit.com.

Broadway in Detroit’s 2023-24 season

“Six”: May 23 – June 11, 2023 (Fisher Theatre)

“Company”: Oct. 17 – 29, 2023 (Fisher Theatre)

“Mrs. Doubtfire”: Nov. 14 – 26, 2023 (Fisher Theatre)

“Frozen”: Nov. 29 – Dec. 17, 2023 (Detroit Opera House)

“Wicked”: Jan. 24 – Feb. 18, 2024 (Detroit Opera House)

“To Kill a Mockingbird”: March 5 – 17, 2024 (Fisher Theatre)