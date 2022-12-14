'Nutcracker' gets Motown treatment

A Motown-centric take on the holiday classic "The Nutcracker" is coming to Detroit's Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 17 for one performance only.

Performed and produced by Legacy Dance Studios, "Motown Nutcracker" incorporates the culture and soul of Detroit into the traditional 'Nutcracker' story.

Legacy Dance Studios Director Crystall White Winkler said she was inspired by previous renditions of "The Nutcracker" and wanted to highlight the works of Barry Gordy's Motown Music label in the performance.

“I’ve been dancing since I was 8 years old and I’ve danced in ‘Nutcrackers’ and I’ve performed in ‘Nutcrackers’ in other states,” she said. “When you look at all the music and the artists who have come out of Detroit, it just made sense to have our own.”

The large production includes students from Farmington dance studio Dance Motion Xplosion, Oak Park-based LaShelle’s School of Dance, Detroit-based 3D Dance Academy, Livonia-based Angie Hanh Dance Academy and West Bloomfield-based Power Dance Company.

White Winkler said DMX Director Sabrina Breedlove joined her as a partner in the production.

The show makes a targeted effort to reflect the African American traditions, values and dreams that are important to those in the Motor City, White Winkler said.

“We are using Motown music and the actual lyrics…but we are also using classical music that is also Motown,” she said.

White Winkler said fans are surprised to hear Marvin Gaye’s 1964 rendition of "Mr. Sandman" or a full medley by the Royal Philharmonic composed of Motown tunes.

“It’s nice to know that we’re going to bring the rich culture to the city and hopefully inspire and touch the young people out there so they know that there are many things that they can do…,” she said.

In the modified production, characters Diana, Michael and Uncle Sammy replace the usual cast of Clara, Fritz and Uncle Drosselmeyer.

Janae Bryson, 15, is a student at Birmingham Groves High School who has been dancing with White Winkler's studio since 2011 and will be playing the role of Diana.

“I can’t think of any other "Nutcracker" that compares to the role of Diana,” Bryson said. “I’m excited to show my personality, even though I’m playing a role I can show my personality through the role.”

When the idea of "Motown Nutcracker" was first introduced to students the excitement in the room was palpable, White Winkler said.

“It was so much fun…the kids got really excited, the parents got really excited,” she said, “It was like they understood…and thought this would be enriching for the city.”

Bryson said she looks forward to her debut feature role in "Motown Nutcracker" because she’s never identified with a character more.

“I’ve grown up and my mom’s played Motown music for me…so just getting to dance to music that I recognize is really cool,” Bryson said. “I think the crowd is going to like singing and dancing along, it’s a lot more entertaining and just a fun thing to experience.”

'Motown Nutcracker'

The Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

350 Madison Ave., Detroit

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Tickets start at $15